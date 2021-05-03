We’re only three games into the first prep baseball season in two years, but at the rate things are going it’s going to be hard for anyone to stop the North Pole Patriots.
Alex Garcia and Noah Perkins combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter, the Patriots put up ten hits on offense, and North Pole cruised to an early season tournament victory at Newby Field with a 14-2 win over Lathrop. Lathrop is now 2-1 on the season while North Pole is a perfect 3-0.
Garcia was outstanding from the mound, walking one batter while striking out nine in three innings of work. He was just as special on offense in going 3-for-4 with four RBI’s and two runs scored including a home run in the third inning.
Perkins was nearly just as good, picking up 5 K’s in two innings of work, though he also walked three batters and surrendered one earned run.
Perkins went a perfect 2-for-2 with one run and walked twice.
The Pats scored eight runs in the opening inning to set the tone with two runs coming on errors from the Malemute defense.
The Malemute fielders had trouble with their gloves in the first game earlier in the day against Hutchison as well.
Lathrop got on the board with runs in the fourth and fifth innings Fletcher Burnett got the start on the mound, but was pulled after the first inning after giving up two earned runs. The other six runs were unearned. John Haas picked up eight strikeouts in relief for the Malemutes, but he also gave up four earned runs.
The good news for the Malemutes is they looked strong in picking up a comeback win over West Valley on Thursday and beating Hutchison on a fantastic pitching effort from Jagan Nautiyal earlier Saturday.
Lathrop’s next game will be Wednesday against Delta at Arco while North Pole will play again on Tuesday against Monroe Catholic.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/Hpisani91.