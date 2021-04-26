While the North Pole boys did an admirable job at the Lancer smith Memorial Wrestling tournament, the Lady Patriots were flat out absurd.
Of the eight girls wrestling in Palmer this weekend, five took home first place in their respective weight categories, two took home second, and one took home third. To say North Pole dominated the tournament would be an understatement.
In the 112 weight category, Elizabeth Schumaker recorded four victories in two days to take home first place. AnnMarie D`Hondt won five consecutive matches in a two day span in the 125 lbs. category, cruising to a first place finish. The second place finisher? Abigail Whitlock of North Pole, who went 3-2 on the weekend with both losses coming to D’Hondt.
Dakota Darby may have had the most impressive tournament of all the Lady Patriots. Contending in the 135 lbs. category, Darby wrestled in nine matches this weekend, winning all of them by Fall as she easily took home first.
Kristy Massey didn’t need two days to take home first place in the 189 lbs. category. She finished her tournament on Friday with two wins and a top place finish.
Emily Bellant’s first place trophy wasn’t as easy to claim, but she claimed it none the less. Bellant went 1-1 on the first day of action and found herself sitting in second place in the 160 lbs. category. On day two, she went 2-1 with a first place finish.
While Megan Parish may have had to settle for second place in the 235 lbs. category, even she held first place for the Lady Patriots after day one. She fell to second place on day two which is the prize she went home with.
After going 2-2 on day one in the 135 lbs. bracket, Macara Kobernuss found herself in second place for the Lady Patriots behind Darby. Kobernuss went 3-2 the next day including a Fall to Darby to finish in 3rd place.
