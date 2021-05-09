Both the North Pole boys and girls soccer teams found themselves playing non-conference games against the Wasilla Warriors Friday evening. In the end, both North Pole teams ended up on the wrong side of the win-loss column.
The Lady Patriots played Wasilla without several players due to injury and fatigue and ended up losing 5-0 while the boys couldn’t get the extra goal they needed in a 2-1 loss.
The Lady Patriots fell behind 2-0 in the first half and could never recover. Wasilla collected three more goals in the second half and overcame having to play for the second time in 24 hours and losing a player to a broken collarbone. The girls team will play Monroe Catholic on Tuesday at FYSA at 7:30 p.m. in a Mid-Alaskan Conference matchup.
“Girls hung in the match well for being short-handed,” said head coach Damon Crutcher. “(They) Played competitively for a majority against a 4A school. We saw it as a good reality check and it will help us prepare for the state tourney later in the year should that be our path.”
As for the boys, things were more competitive, but the Patriots weren’t able to get another goal to tie it or two to win it. Wasilla was coming off a 2-1 loss to West Valley on Thursday evening. North Pole was able to get one goal on the board courtesy of Gabe Hollett, but it wasn’t enough on the evening to take home the victory. The Patriots will next play Monroe Catholic on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at FYSA.
“Boys outplayed the opponent for a majority of them game,” said Crutcher, who coaches both the girls and the boys teams. “I was very happy with the possession statistics. I thought we controlled the ball nonstop, we just failed to execute in front of the net. The boys are beginning to understand the flow of the game and I think it will allow them to go far at the end of the month.”
Both games were non-conference matchups so the losses aren’t as damaging as they could have been. After the Monroe games, both the boys and the girls will play two non-conference games against Lathrop and West Valley in the regular season.
