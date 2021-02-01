The North Pole Patriots Boys Basketball team picked up back-to-back wins at Dan McHenry Memorial Gymnasium last week.
In Thursday’s matchup versus the Eielson Ravens, the Patriots jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the contest before the Ravens battled back to trail 15-12 at the end of the first quarter. Brandon Polesky scored all 12 points in the quarter for the Ravens on his way to a team high 24.
The Patriots were able to keep their lead, 32-22, heading into halftime thanks to a 14 to 3 run to end the second quarter.
In the third quarter North Pole’s Weston Vakhrushev caught fire connecting on four consecutive three-pointers on his way to a game high 25 points as the Patriots never looked back cruising to a 60-39 final. Alex Garcia chipped in 11 points for the Patriots while Josh Proctor and Kaden Bostwick rounded out the scoring attack with 8 points apiece. John Binkley added 10 points for the Ravens connecting on three baskets from behind the arch.
The Ravens dropped to 0-3 on the season.
In Friday’s contest versus the Effie Kokrine Warriors, the North Pole Boy’s got off to another quick start leading at halftime 42-18 before sailing to an 83-36 victory.
Alex Garcia led the attack for the Patriots with a game high 30 points while Weston Vakhrushev poured in 17 to follow up on Thursday night’s performance. Jesse Vanreen contributed 12 and Josh Procter added 10 to round out the Patriots in double figures. Derek Joseph and Joshua Stone combined for 34 of Effie Korines 36 points scoring 20 and 14 respectively.
The Patriots improve to 2-1 on the young season while the Effie Kokrine Warriors fell to 0-1. North Pole will host West Valley on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., with the girl’s contest following at 6:30 p.m. Games will be streamed online via The North Pole Boys Basketball Facebook page.