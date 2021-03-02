There’s good fourth quarter efforts, and then there’s the fourth quarter effort the North Pole boys put up against Galena on Monday night.
Alex Garcia and Weston Vakhrushu went from good to great in the final period of play to help lead the Patriots to a 55-31 victory over the Hawks at home. The Patriots are now 4-7 on the season.
If you left the game after the third quarter, you might find that final score surprising. The two teams battled throughout the night before North Pole turned in a dominant fourth quarter performance. The Patriots outscored the Hawks 20-2 in the final period to earn the 24-point victory.
“We went to our press (defense) and were able to get some turnovers that led to easy buckets,” North Pole head coach Travis Church said. “(Vakhrushu) can shoot the ball, we got (Vakhrushu) in the right place at the right time and he knocked ‘em down for us.”
Garcia finished the game with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Vakhrushu turned in a 16 point, seven rebound performance. Josh Proctor contributed 7 points while Kaden Bostwick added three rebounds and four steals for the Patriots.
The Patriots initially got out to a 10-2 lead with Garcia putting up 8 of those 10 points. Galena closed the first quarter on an 8-4 run, however, including a buzzer beating 3-pointer by Joe Riddle at the end of the period to make it a 14-10 game in favor of North Pole. Riddle led the Haws with 14 points and seven rebounds.
The offense slowed down for both teams in the second quarter as North Pole and Galena each put up 7 points in the period. North Pole took a 21-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the third quarter, Vakhrushu caught fire. After Riddle’s layup put the Hawks up 22-21, Proctor and Vakhrushu hit back-to-back 3’s to put North Pole up 27-22. Riddle forced a turnover after that and scored on a layup and Virgil Som hit a jumper to tie the game at 27-27. The Patriots closed the quarter on an 11-0 run, however, with Vakhrushu hitting three 3-pointers and Garcia pulling off a steal and score to give North Pole a 35-29 lead heading into the final quarter of play. Som finished the game with 12 points.
In the fourth, it was all Patriots. After Aidan Pitka hit a free throw to start the quarter, Garcia and Vakhrushu scored 12 unanswered points by themselves to put North Pole up 47-30. Som hit a free throw for the Hawks after that, but the Patriots closed with an 8-0 run, including a buzzer beating 3-pointer by Jesse Vanreenan to give North Pole the dominant win.
North Pole will play again on Tuesday at Hutchinson before playing West Valley Thursday and Lathrop on Friday.
Contact sports writer Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow hime at twitter.com/Hpisani91.