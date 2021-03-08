Monroe Catholic boy’s basketball head coach Frank Ostanik acknowledged after the team’s Saturday night win against Valdez that senior night hasn’t always been kind to the Rams. Thankfully for Monroe, that wasn’t the case this year.
The Rams celebrated their five seniors before the game and those same seniors stepped up big to help lead Monroe to a dominant 83-28 win over the Buccaneers. Monroe Catholic is now 18-2 on the season.
Of course, highlighting the careers of seniors Quinn McHenry, Tommy Bast, Shaun Conwell, Jack Snow, and Jase McCullough was the most important thing about the game. Getting great performances from the soon-to-be graduates while collecting a monster win against the second-best team in the conference, however, was surely a nice bonus.
“This is my 13th senior night and it’s by far the best performance of a team on senior night,” Ostanik said. “I don’t think generally lend themselves to great basketball … it could always go one of two ways and today it went really well. We’ve struggled a lot of times on senior night in the past so I’m really happy for them and their families.”
The outstanding effort was led by McHenry as it so often is. The future Sonoma State basketball player led the game with 16 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Bast wasn’t far behind McHenry on the stat sheet, putting up 14 points, three boards, and three steals. Conwell and Snow got to start on the evening and helped the Rams win. Conwell scored six points and hauled in two rebounds while Snow had two points and three boards. McCullough was unable to play due to an injury.
On a night highlighting the seniors, the underclassmen weren’t to be outdone. A trio of sophomores put up impressive numbers with Malachi Bradley scoring nine points, Trevor Mahler contributing 12 to go with five boards and two steals, and Evan Puryear putting up 10 points and four rebounds. Sophomore Stephan Felix tied Bast for the team lead with three steals while also adding five points.
For Valdez, the night was a setback after earning a huge win against Hutchison on Friday evening. While Junior Dennis Mott managed 12 points and five boards, the rest of the Buccaneers combined for just 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Bucs were also doomed by 17 turnovers compared to just five by the Rams.
The Rams jumped on the Bucs early, getting out to a 12-0 start with six of those points coming from McHenry. Things didn’t get much easier for Valdez the rest of the quarter as they trailed Monroe 27-6 at the end of the first period.
Mott seemed to get Valdez going with back-to-back layups to start the second quarter and make the score 27-10 rather quickly. It was all Monroe Catholic for the rest of the quarter, however, as the Rams outscored the Bucs 17-4 the rest of the period to take a 44-14 lead at the midway point.
Things were competitive at the start of the second half with the two teams exchanging baskets and Valdez pulling within 53-21 on a 3-pointer by Bryce Tucker. After that, though, Mahler and Bast led a 15-5 run for Monroe that helped move the game to a running clock and give the Rams a 64-23 lead after three quarters of play.
Even with the reserves in and the clock running, Monroe still managed to put another 19 points on Valdez while holding the Bucs to just five points in the final quarter. With the two teams slated to hold the top two seeds at the Aurora Conference Tournament this week, it likely won’t be the last time the two face each other.
