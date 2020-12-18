Monroe Catholic High School senior Quinn McHenry signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and basketball career at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California, on Wednesday.
“Just thanks to everyone who’s helped me get here. All my coaches, friends, family and everybody at Monroe,” McHenry said before putting pen to paper and signing his letter of intent on his home court in the Monroe gymnasium.
“We’ve had a number of these over my 13 years. This is a unique one though. I don’t know that there’s been anybody that I’ve had the pleasure of watching grow up, at such a young age, go through this experience,” Monroe basketball coach and athletic director Frank Ostanik said of McHenry.
McHenry said location was a big part of his college choice. “There’s not much to complain about with California. So, everything fit,” he said, adding that the coaching staff, basketball concepts and general atmosphere around the program at Sonoma State also factored heavily in his decision. “It seemed like a program that I could definitely see myself flowing into pretty easily.”
McHenry’s parents support was key in helping him reach the next level as a player; his mom always encourages him to work hard and be at his best. McHenry’s dad helped him figure out the often grueling process of organizing interactions with potential college programs.
“It’s really tough, actually,” McHenry said of going through the recruiting process and his senior year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everybody whose season got cut short just got an extra year because of NCAA rules. So, Class of 2021 people really have a hard time trying to find a place that’s even looking to recruit.”
“You definitely value gym time a lot more,” McHenry said. “Quarantine, when everything was shut down I would work out in my garage, but you just put a lot more value on every minute you get in the gym. Every time you’re in there, giving it 100%, cause now you realize what it’s like when you can’t.”
Spending his high school career at Monroe has been essential in fostering McHenry’s appreciation for teamwork, his passion for basketball and his drive to take his talents to the highest level possible.
“Everybody here is just a family. It’s really taught me how to lift everybody else up, really play as a team more than just focusing on yourself,” he said.
“Coach O is the best coach I’ve ever played for,” McHenry said of Ostanik. That prompted his mom to ask, “What about your dad?” Which drew a laugh and a lot of good-natured ribbing.
McHenry is undecided on his college major, but said he’s interested in studying physical therapy, because he wants to be able to help people.
Not done with his time on the court for the Rams, McHenry said he hopes he and his teammates will have an opportunity to play in 2021, adding that the program has shown him not to take his time with the Rams for granted. “This is a unique situation,” he said.
