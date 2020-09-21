The Monroe Catholic High School Rams football team is the first team in the state to improve to 3-0 on the season. After posting a pair of wins against the Valdez Buccaneers, Monroe defeated the Eielson Ravens 40-6 Saturday afternoon at James Watson Field at the North Pole Stadium.
Shaun Conwell rushed for two scores and tossed touchdown strikes to Garren Nicholson, Carter Barney and Tommy Bast. Nicholson also ran for a score.
Brandon Polesky took a handoff on a reverse to score the first points of the year for Eielson. The Ravens are hoping that Valdez can come to the interior for a game this coming weekend.
Monroe, averaging almost 45 points a contest, does not yet have an opponent this coming weekend.
West Valley vs. North Pole
The West Valley Wolfpack won their first game under new head coach David DeVaughn. They rallied back from a two-score deficit, scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and outlasted the North Pole Patriots 32-27. The latter part of the game was played with a running clock as the lights were not operational.
Kobe Amio scored three times and Robert Evans scored twice for the Wolfpack. Riley Waters, Devon Clark, Nic Clark and Kaden Bostwick provided touchdowns for North Pole.
North Pole will play at Lathrop at 7 p.m. Friday in a game that will decide the Mayor’s Bowl. Lathrop had this past weekend off.
Around the state
Other scores around the state in week five: Division II Eagle River is 2-0 on the season after knocking off their second Division I opponent. The Wolves outscored the Service Cougars 38-8. East Anchorage defeated South Anchorage 20-13, Wasilla beat Houston 40-0, West Anchorage blanked Chugiak 48-0, Bartlett downed Dimond 47-8, and Homer won against Kenai 44-6.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and former voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.