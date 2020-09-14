The Monroe Rams were the only local high school sports team to be in action this weekend. And they made the most of the opportunity.
Monroe’s football team improved to 2-0 in this most-unsual season with a 58-0 win over the Valdez Buccaneers. It was their second win this season against Valdez. In the Saturday victory, quarterback Shaun Conwell tossed four touchdown passes, and Tommy Bast rushed for two scores and also caught a touchdown pass. Carter Barney added two touchdown receptions and returned two fumbles for scores, and Tyler Moore also caught a pass good for a touchdown, one of eight registered in the game by the Rams. Monroe also converted five of eight two-point conversions.
Other games over the weekend: East Anchorage beat West Anchorage 55-7, South Anchorage blanked Chugiak 42-0, Wasilla defeats Palmer 20-14 in the 42nd annual Potato Bowl, Homer outscored Nikiski 50-7, Soldotna 58-14 over Kenai, Eagle River beat Dimond 25-3, and Service outlasted Bartlett 42-36. The Redington versus Colony contest was canceled.
Games for teams in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District have been on hold due to COVID-19 outbreak in the community.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and former voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.