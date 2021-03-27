Just as with their Aurora Conference Championship victory over Valdez two weeks ago, the Monroe Catholic Lady Rams were in a tight battle early on Thursday evening. Just like the win over Valdez, however, the Lady Rams got hot in the second quarter and never looked back.
Monroe overcame an early deficit thanks in large part to masterful performances by their Big Three players of Katie Bast, Shelby Eidenmiller, and Maggie Zaverl. The trio’s stupendous efforts ultimately led the Lady Rams to a 64-39 victory over Nome-Beltz Thursday at Palmer Middle School in the 3A Girls State Tournament Quarterfinal. Monroe now advances to play Sitka in the semifinals on Friday.
It was a challenge early on as Nome-Beltz got out to a 4-0 lead that ultimately grew to 11-6 midway through the first. Monroe Catholic closed the first quarter on an 8-2 run with half the points coming from Zaverl to give the Lady Rams a 14-13 lead entering the second quarter of play.
Zaverl kept the Monroe momentum going with a 3-pointer to start things off in the second quarter. That kicked off a 7-0 Monroe run as Bast followed that trey with a layup before Eidenmiller’s steal and score to give Monroe a 21-13 lead. Nome managed to get back within five points but back-to-back baskets by Eidenmiller returned the lead to nine and Bast put the Lady Rams up 11 with a layup. After three free throws by Nome, Monroe closed the first half on an 8-0 run and took a 35-19 lead at halftime.
Nome-Beltz didn’t go down without a fight as they started the third quarter on a 5-0 run to shave the deficit to nine. Back-to-back layups by Zaverl and Eidenmiller pushed the lead to 15, however, and a putback shot by Bast with four seconds remaining in the quarter made it a 44-30 lead in favor of Monroe.
Things didn’t slow down in the final quarter as Monroe kicked things off on an 11-3 run to start. The Lady Rams never looked back in ultimately taking a big win to advance to the semis.
The trio of underclassmen were sensational for Monroe as Eidenmiller scored a game high 17 points on a remarkable 8-for-13 shooting. Bast was just as excellent in recording 16 points, 6 assists, 8 rebounds, and 10 steals for a near triple-double. Zaverl added 13 points to put her in double-figures as well. Tatyana Snowden (seven), Isa Stewart (four), Cela Stepovich (three), Miranda Wilkerson (two), and Isa Bond (two) scored the remaining points for Monroe.
