The ASAA websites’ data, which goes back to 2015, says the Valdez girls have won the Aurora Conference Championship every year over that span.
Monroe Catholic head coach Bob Burcell said he thought the last Conference title for the Lady Rams was 2008. When Friday night came to an end, Burcell and the Lady Rams were likely quoting Etta James: At Last.
In a near mirror image of the boy’s game played just before, Monroe Catholic overcame an early deficit thanks in part to a dominant second quarter run and ended Valdez’s run of titles. Thanks to a 71-35 victory, there’s a new queen in town: The Monroe Catholic Lady Rams.
Just like the boys before them, Monroe had to work to get there early on. After Monroe got out to a 13-6 lead, Valdez went on an 8-2 run to get within one-point before Katie Bast hit a layup late in the first quarter. Monroe clung to a 17-14 lead as a result.
Neither team scored in the second quarter until 5:52 remained when Isa Stewart hit a jumper to make it a two possession game. Valdez kicked it up a notch, going on a 7-0 run to take a 21-19 lead. Bast quickly hit a 3-pointer and Shelby Eidenmiller followed that up with a layup to return the lead to Monroe, 24-21. A trey by Valdez senior Reese King then tied the game at 24 all before the second quarter run hit for Monroe.
Monroe closed the second quarter on a 17-3 run with all three points for Valdez coming on free throws. The run was led by Maggie Zaverl and Bast who scored seven and five points during that stretch, respectively. Zaverl’s buzzer beating layup to close the quarter added the exclamation point and gave the Lady Rams a 41-27 lead at the break.
“I told the girls before the game that Valdez is a quality team,” Burcell said. “We’re going to face adversity and we’ve got two choices at that point. We can either spiral and lose our heads or we can come up with a solution…We found a solution defensively and stopped hurrying so much on the offensive end.”
The third quarter belonged to the Lady Rams. Monroe outscored the Lady Bucs 19-4 in the penultimate period with Zaverl leading the way. The sophomore score nine points in the quarter with Bast adding six as Monroe took a 60-31 lead.
The reserves took over in the fourth and the Rams continued to hold their commanding lead all the way to the end.
Zaverl and Bast were sensational, scoring 20 and 18 points respectively.
Eidenmiller did an excellent job as well, contributing 10 points and forcing multiple turnovers on the night. King led Valdez with 11 points.
Now, after 13 years, the Lady Rams are heading to the 3A State Tournament as Aurora Conference Champs. They do so with only two seniors and their three leading scorers from Friday being juniors (Bast and Eidenmiller) and a sophomore (Zaverl). Burcell couldn’t help but be happy for his team.
“Players win games and I’m the guy who happened to be on the sideline when the talent came through and I tried not to screw it up,” he said. “We’re still really young. I only have one senior who plays substantial minutes. My starting center tonight was a freshman and my starting forward was a sophomore. One of our wings is a sophomore. The gruesome twosome (Bast and Eidenmiller) are juniors. We should be good for a while so I’ve got a lot of not screwing it up ahead of me.”
