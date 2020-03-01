The Monroe Catholic Rams and the Galena Hawks split their Aurora Conference high school basketball series for the second straight night in Boileau Hall.
The Rams boys team collected a 71-53 win and the Hawks team emerged with a 55-47 victory.
In the boys game, Quinn McHenry pumped in 20 points for the Rams, who got 16 points from Malachi Bradley and 15 from Jase McCullough.
Patrikc Agibinik led the Hawks with a game-high 22 points and John Riddle contributed 10.
Pearle Green led Galena with a game-high 20 points in the girls contest and Katie Bast paced Monroe Catholic with 17 points.
The Rams boys won 86-53 on Friday and the Hawks girls came away with a 62-42 win.
Hutch tops Braves
Deion Frank scored 16 points and Preston Silas added 13 for the Hutchison Hawks in a 54-49 victory over the host Mount Edgecumbe Braves.
NP falls in Eagle River
The North Pole Patriots lost 66-33 to the Eagle River Wolves in a nonconference boys game Friday in Eagle River.
A, Agee (first name not reported) led the Patriots with 10 points. The Wolves were led by a game-high 22 points from Mekhi Womack.