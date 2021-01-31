It took some time, but high school basketball has returned to the hardwood for Fairbanks-area teams in the form of the 12th annual Mt. McKinley Bank Holiday Classic.
The tournament usually takes place around the end of December, but was pushed back to this weekend due to pandemic concerns and took ran from Thursday-Saturday at Monroe Catholic High School’s Boileau Hall. The tournament also included Anchorage’s Grace Christian Grizzlies.
On Thursday, the West Valley Wolfpack boys team pulled off a narrow 65-61 victory over the Lathrop Malemutes while the Lathrop and West Valley girls teams played to 65-59 Wolfpack win despite the Lady Malemutes getting a 29 point and 10 rebound double-double from performance from Tristian Martin.
Also Thursday, the Monroe boys team beat Grace Christian 62-41 in a matchup of 3A contenders, while on the girls side the Rams beat the Grizzlies 55-26.
Friday, the West Valley girls team beat Grace Christian 61-25. The Lathrop Lady Malemutes team built a strong lead after half-time to beat Monroe 74-55 with 24 points and 15 rebounds coming from TT Tagovailoa.
Also on Friday, the West Valley boys team beat Grace Christian 57-41. But the Grizzlies got back to winning ways on Saturday, beating Lathrop 64-49 after scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Malemutes capped their Holiday Classic with a 61-23 win over Grace Christian on Saturday, with Tagovailoa and Martin combining for 41 points on the night.
The tournament wrapped Saturday with Grace Christian and Lathrop squaring off on the boys and girls sides early in the day and both programs from West Valley and Monroe playing in the afternoon.