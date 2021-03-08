The Monroe Catholic Lady Rams got some pretty great moments from their seniors Saturday on senior night.
The juniors weren’t too shabby either.
Monroe’s Matteah Felix and Cela Stepovich, the two senior players for the Lady Rams, scored the first five points of the game and juniors Shelby Eidenmiller and Katie Bast turned in dominant performances en route to a 57-30 victory over Valdez. Records were not available for either team.
It was a special night for the two senior players for Monroe, who were honored before the game along with team manager Kaleigh Deleon. Felix’s playing time was limited due to an injury, but she still managed to score the opening basket of the game on a deep two-point jumper to start Monroe off. Stepovich followed that up with a 3-pointer to get her name in the scoring book and ended up finishing the game with three points and five rebounds.
“It was a great senior night,” Monroe head coach Bob Burcell said. “(Felix) can barely walk right now. We had her standing in there in one place and the ball swung around to her and she hit a 12-footer. (Stepovich) hit a 3-pointer and then we’re up 5-0. It was outstanding. What a great senior night.”
As previously mentioned, the juniors weren’t too bad themselves. Eidenmiller was outstanding from the start and finished the game with 21 points, three rebounds, and four steals. Bast turned in a solid effort as well with 13 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Maggie Zaverl contributed seven points while Jane Menard chipped in six points and four boards.
For Valdez, the game was a setback after earning a big win the night before against Hutchison. The Lady Bucs were shorthanded with Carsyn Hinkle missing due to an injury suffered Friday evening. Reese King led the way with 13 points, nine rebounds, and two steals while Rylie King added nine points and four boards. Fittingly, Rylie and Reese are the only two seniors on Valdez’s team and were also briefly honored before the game.
The game was competitive in the first quarter. While Monroe held the advantage throughout the quarter, Lily Brown’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds before the end of the first pulled Valdez within nine at 19-10.
The scoring slowed for both teams in the second period, but Monroe took a hot scoring advantage all the same. The Lady Rams outscored Valdez 12-3 in the period with a balanced attack and took a 31-13 lead into the half.
After that, Eidenmiller caught fire. After a basket by Menard, the junior scored all 13 points the rest of the quarter for Monroe, going on a 13-5 run by herself in the third quarter. Again, Brown hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left for Valdez, but the Lady Buccaneers found themselves down 46-21 with only one quarter left to play.
Eidenmiller remained scorching, scoring back-to-back layups to start the fourth before most of the starters gave way to the reserves. Felix briefly returned to the game in the fourth and both she and Stepovich exited to applause late.
Contact staff writer Hart Pisani at 459-7530.