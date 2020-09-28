The Monroe Catholic Rams scored four unanswered second half touchdowns en route to a 40-20 win against the West Valley Wolfpack.
The Rams used a big game from Garren Nicholson. The senior scored five times, including touchdown runs from 57 and 47 yards out. Quarterback Shaun Conwell also tossed a touchdown pass and rushed for another score.
West Valley’s Dylan Glynn returned the second half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, Robert Evans scored from a yard out and quarterback Robert McGee connected with Dan Glass on a 25-yard scoring strike.
Monroe will host Eielson at 6 p.m. Friday at the Kiwanis/Big Dipper Field.
Valdez upsets Eielson
The Valdez Buccaneers’ long trip to to the Interior paid dividends. After losing the first two games of the season, Valdez pulled off one of their biggest wins in their program’s history with a 28-16 win Saturday afternoon in North Pole against the Eielson Ravens.
Other scores from around the state:
Colony 10, Wasilla 7
West 27, Service 14
East 14, Bartlett 8
Houston 32, Palmer 31
South 43, Dimond 20
Eagle River 30, Chugiak 0
Kenai versus Soldotna canceled;
Nikiski versus Seward canceled
Alaska League turns down Goldpanners in 2021
The Alaska Goldpanners will have to wait until at least 2022. That’s the word from the Alaska Baseball League, which announced last week the ABL has turned down a request for the Fairbanks-based team to rejoin the league in 2021
The main reason given is the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. League President Chris Beck in a Facebook post noted that the league is looking toward 2022 as to when the Panners could return to jump-start the six team league.
Beck noted that he hopes the five teams this summer will schedule games with the Panners, who helped co-found the league back in 1974.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.