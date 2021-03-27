When the Monroe Catholic boys basketball team won the Aurora Conference Championship two weeks ago, senior Jase McCullough had to hobble to the center of the gym to collect his medal. He’d been sidelined for some time with a lower body injury, having been in crutches the week before on Monroe’s senior night. McCullough returned to the starting lineup Thursday night in the 3A Boys State Tournament Quarterfinal game against Grace Christian when the Rams needed him most.
It wasn’t the Lord of the Rings, but McCullough’s performance certainly felt like the Return of the King.
McCullough tied Tommy Bast for the team lead with 11 points, added three steals, and made several key shots to help Monroe shake off a slow start and knock off Grace Christian 43-26. The win advances Monroe to the 3A State Tournament Semifinal game against Nome-Beltz on Friday at 8 p.m. on Friday.
It was a defensive struggle for both teams throughout but the first quarter was a battle in particular. After the two teams traded baskets to start, Quinn McHenry nailed a 3-pointer to put the Rams up 7-4. Grace Christian got back within one before a free throw by Evan Puryear to make it 8-6 Monroe. Grace Christian closed the first quarter with back-to-back baskets, however, to take a 10-8 lead after one quarter of play.
The scoring was still low in the second, but the Rams still managed to separate themselves. A 3-pointer by McHenry briefly put Monroe on top before a layup by Grace Christian. McHenry wasn’t done, however, as he managed to steal the ball and go coast-to-coast like Space Ghost for a monster dunk to give the Rams the lead permanently 13-12. McHenry hit two free throws later in the quarter, McCullough came up big on an acrobatic layup, and Bast nailed a buzzer beating 3-pointer to give Monroe a 20-12 lead at the half.
The third quarter remained a low scoring affair but Monroe continued to increase their lead. A layup by Bast and a 3-pointer by Puryear increased the Monroe lead to 13 before Grace Christian made back-to-back two’s to get the deficit back to single digits. The quarter ended with Trevor Mahler hitting a layup before McCullough got the exclamation point layup with five seconds remaining to give Monroe a 29-16 lead.
The offense finally got rolling in the fourth, but the Rams were the ones who remained in control. An and-1 layup by McCullough helped stretch the Ram lead to 15. Mahler, Bast, and McCullough hit key free throws down the stretch to keep the Rams in front and advance Monroe to the semis.
In addition to the 11 points each for McCullough and Bast, McHenry finished with 10 points and 10 steals, Mahler added seven points, and Puryear contributed four.
