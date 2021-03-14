A week after dominating Valdez on senior night, the Monroe Catholic Rams had their hands full early against the Buccaneers. About midway through the second quarter, though, the Rams started playing like the best team in the Aurora Conference.
By the end of Friday night, they could officially say they are.
The Rams closed the first half on a 13-0 run that turned into a 25-2 run early in the third quarter to overcome a slow start, defeat the Buccaneers 56-35, and win the Aurora Conference Boys Basketball Championship. It’s the Rams’ first official Conference Championship title since 2018.
Early on, it wasn’t certain they’d be hosting the trophy. Monroe and Valdez traded seven leads and were tied twice in the first quarter as the Rams clung to an 11-10 lead after one quarter of play. Valdez managed to make it a one-point deficit after a layup by Payton Gage with three seconds left.
Valdez was determined to show the fans in attendance that they were better than the team that faced Monroe last week. The Bucs started the second quarter on a 7-4 run to take a 17-15 lead midway through the second period.
That was when the Rams kicked it into high gear. Trevor Mahler hit a mid-range jumper to tie the game and start the 13-0 quarter-closing run to put the Rams up 28-17 at the break. The Rams kept that momentum going, opening the second half on a 12-2 run to go up 40-19 midway through the third period. Malachi Bradley was sensational for Monroe during those two stretches, scoring 10 of the 25 points during the two runs.
Valdez refused to go away, however. The Bucs connected on three consecutive free throw attempts before Bryce Tucker hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 15 points. The Rams closed the third the way they started, however, as Evan Puryear nailed a NBA-range 3-pointer just as the buzzer sounded to give Monroe a 43-25 lead.
That shot didn’t stop Valdez from continuing to fight. After a layup by Bradley, the Bucs went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 45-32 early in the fourth quarter.
The Rams wouldn’t let Valdez back in, though, as Tommy Bast picked up his first basket of the game, Bradley scored four more points, and Quinn McHenry nailed his fourth 3-pointer of the game to close things out and hand the Rams the title.
Bradley was sensational in scoring 23 points to lead the game while McHenry put up 18. Puryear contributed seven, Mahler had six, and Bast had the last two points. Gage led the Bucs with 11 while Tucker added nine.
“I think we made some plays defensively (during the 13-0 run),” said Monroe head coach Frank Ostanik. “I think the defensive pressure at certain points paid dividends. I also think we enjoyed a bit of an advantage on the glass. We were able to exploit those two things to go on that run and build the lead.”
According to the Alaska School Activities Association website, whose data goes back to 2015, this is the fourth time since 2015 the Monroe boys have won the Aurora Conference. The Rams were favored to win in 2020 as well before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Monroe automatically advances to the 3A State Tournament as Aurora Conference champions.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.