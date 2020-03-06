The fourth-seeded Minto Lakers persevered against the top-seeded Tri-Valley Viking Warriors during a boys semifinal Thursday night in the Golden Heart Conference Class 1A Regional high school basketball tournament at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center.
The Lakers saw post player and rebounding stalwart Aden Woods leave the Patty Center’s Alaska Airlines Court with a lower-body injury with 7 minutes left in the game.
Minto, though, was ahead 54-27 and maintained its composure on the way to a 61-38 win and a berth in the winner’s bracket final at 7 p.m. today.
“They did pretty good. Any time they get their rhythm going off the defense, it really changes our whole game,” Lakers head coach Keith Charlie said. “A lot of times they tried to lead with their offense, but they do a lot better when they do it with their defense.”
Charlie said Woods is expected to play in the winner’s bracket final, which Minto faces the winner of today’s 1 p.m. semifinal between the second-seeded Tanana Wolves and third-seeded Fort Yukon Eagles.
The winning team in the winner’s bracket final advances to the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday, while the losing team goes into an elimination-bracket game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
If the team from elimination bracket wins in the championship game, an if-necessary game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to determine the tournament champion and the Golden Heart’s representative at the Class 1A state tournament on March 18-21 in the Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Seth Turenne led the Lakers with a game-high 22 points, while Clayton Wiehl provided 19. Rodney Lee led the Viking Warriors, of Healy, with 11 points.
It was Minto’s second game of the day, as the Lakers downed the sixth-seeded Huslia Huslers 88-63 in an early-afternoon contest.
Turenne and Andrew David had team highs of 20 points each, and Wiehl and Chad Roberts contribured 14 apiece. The Huslers got a game-high 27 points from Tyler Roberts, while Damian Williams scored 20 and Isaiah Farmer chipped in 10.
The Fort Yukon boys soared to a 69-42 win over the Nulato Wolves.
Dillon Carroll paced the Eagles with 14 points, and Dorian Mahler and James Fields scored 13 and 10, respectively. Travis Madros scored a game-high 16 points for Nulato and Brenden Patsy added 11.
In the girls tournament, third-seeded Fort Yukon and the top-seeded combined team of players from Minto, Huslia and Tanana will play in the winner’s bracket final at 2:30 p.m. today.
Fort Yukon downed the second-seeded Northway Warriors 56-50 in a semifinal.
Twila Strom scored 20 points to lead the Eagles, who got 13 apiece from Kaila Druck and Marissa Peter. Mikayla Demit dropped in a game-high 25 for the Warriors.
Minto/Huslia/Tanana won 48-34 over fourth seed Tri-Valley in the other semifinal.
Mercedes Frank scored a game-high 18 points and Arie Titus Allmond had 11 for M/H/T. Breanna Mayo’s 14 points led Tri-Valley.
Tri-Valley earlier started the tournament with a 67-40 win over a combined team of Nulato and Kaltag players, who were seeded fifth.
Mayo poured in a game-high 38 points for the Eagles, and N/T was led by nine points from Shaylie Stickman.
The winning team in the girls winner’s bracket final goes into the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. If required, the if-necessary game will be played at 5:30 p.m.
Eielson-Monroe
Quinn McHenry and Malachi Bradley pumped in a game-high 26 points each and the host Monroe Catholic Rams rushed to an 83-51 over the Eielson Ravens in the boys game of an Aurora Conference doubleheader Thursday night in Boileau Hall.
Jase McCullough contributed 10 points for the Rams. Chris Scott led the Ravens with 22 points and Christian Bolton provided 15.
Earlier Thursday night, Katie Bast delivered a game-high 29 points and the Rams girls team rolled to a 41-27 win over the Ravens. Eielson was led by eight points each from Tobias Paige and Gabby Wright.
Hutch-Delta
The Delta Junction Huskies split with the Hutchison Hawks in an Aurora Conference doubleheader Thursday night at Delta Junction High School.
Four players scored in double figures for the Huskies boys team in a 69-66 victory.
Jason Montes led Delta Junction with 21 points and Drenen Magee canned 18 points, all from 3-point range. Austin Durham had 13 points for the hosts and Ben Bialik contributed 12.
Mason Young guided the Hawks with 18 points and Preston Silas scored 16. Tavin Kriska contributed 10 points for Hutchison.
The Hutchison girls team built on a 12-5 lead in the first quarter and emerged with a 43-21 win.
Bri Majors hit seven free throws and drained two 3-point shots on the way to a game-high 13 points for Hutchison. Carlie Hennager led Delta Junction with nine points.
Nenana girls
The Nenana Lynx girls team improved to 17-2 overall after Tuesday’s 73-29 win over the Effie Kokrine Warriors in an Interior Conference game at Nenana High School.
Ashley Agwiak scored a game-high 18 points and Lynx teammates Selma Standifer and Deandrea Brink chipped in 10 apiece. Simone Dewilde led the Warriors with 11 points.
Effie Kokrine won the boys game 69-37.
Raydan Tritt scored 14 points to lead Nenana. Effie Kokrine was led by Malik Juneby’s game highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds.
The Warriors got 20 points from Derek Joseph and 12 from Kelik Nakak.
They were the last games of the regular season for Effie Kokrine. Nenana ends the regular season with games today and Saturday against Susitna Valley in Talkeetna.
