With a COVID-19 shortened season now concluded for Fairbanks area high school volleyball teams in the Mid Alaska Conference, coaches have made their selections for this year’s All-Conference Team.
Three players each were selected from North Pole, West Valley and Lathrop high schools.
All conference selections from North Pole High School are: Kinley Erickson, Lindsey Elgin and Ainsley Smith.
From Lathrop: Rachel Powers, Harmony La’apui and TT Tagovailoa.
And from West Valley: Skyler Wolf, Pam Noll and Erin Pomeroy.