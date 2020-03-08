The girls championship game of the Golden Heart Conference Class 1A Regional Basketball Tournament on Saturday began with a moment of silence and ended with a standing ovation.
Before the opening buzzer of the game between the Northway Warriors and the Minto-Huslia-Tanana combined team, Minto High School principal Vicky Charlie asked the crowd assembled in the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center for a moment of silence to remember former Huslia player JesCynthia David, who passed away in February after a battle with cancer.
The Lakers went on the beat the Warriors 53-40 and secure a berth in the Alaska School Activities Association/First National Bank Class 1A state tournament which will take place at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage on March 18-21.
After the game, senior players from all teams were called to center court for recognition and presented with roses. As David’s sister, Jordan David accepted flowers on her behalf, the crowd rose to their feet in a standing ovation.
“We worked hard all season for this,” said Lakers freshman, Mercedes Frank. “Everyone supporting us just lifted us up, just lifted our heads.”
The teams got off to a slow start, with MHT scoring only seven points in the first quarter, while the Warriors were held to a single basket. The slow pace continued in the second quarter and the teams ended the half with MHT up by two, 15-13.
Warriors coach, John Edwards said his team was struggling after a tough match-up against the Tri-Valley girls team earlier in the day.
“We played this morning and we were down 15. We fought back to win by three and we were working too hard,” Edwards said, “It took its toll. We were tired and couldn’t get our rhythm going.”
The game began to pick up for the Lakers after the break, led by the efforts of senior guard Aviendra Titus-Allmond. The Lakers outscored the Warriors 16-9 in the third quarter, including nine points from Titus-Allmond, to put them up 31-22 heading into the fourth.
The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, their highest scoring quarter of the game with 18 points, but they were no match for the efforts of Frank, who scored 16 points in the quarter, including four three-pointers.
“I knew I had to come out strong because I didn’t play good in the first half, Frank said.”
Led by Frank, MHT outscored Northway 22-18 in the fourth quarter to end the game up 53-40.
MHT coach, Greg Alexander praised his team’s ability to cooperate with one another even though players from the three towns aren’t regularly able to practice together.
“The girls just have to learn how to work together while they’re playing,” Alexander said. “This win shows how well the girls can listen and work together.”
Frank led all players with a game-high 20 points for the Lakers, while Titus-Allmond contributed 19. The Warriors also had two players in double figures, with Mariah Albert pouring in 18 points and Mikayla Demit chipping in 13.
Ft. Yukon boys triumph
Five of six scorers for Fort Yukon registered double-digit points in the Eagles' 89-70 victory over the Minto Lakers in the Golden Heart's boys championship game Saturday night.
Dillon Carroll delivered a game-high 32 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets.
Damon Alexander deposited 19 points and Ethan Roberts scored 15 for Fort Yukon. James Fields had three treys among his 11 points and Doran Mahler contributed 10 points for the 1A state tournament-bound Eagles.
Seth Turenne led the Lakers with 24 points. Minto got 13 from Aiden Woods and 11 from Kaiyun Jimmie.