Hutchison Hawks Mason Young and Bri Majors each registered 1,000 career points during the boys and girls basketball teams’ two-game road trip against Sitka on Wednesday and Thursday.
Majors hit the milestone on Thursday with a trey in the third quarter of the Hutchison girls’ 50-18 loss to the Wolves.
Majors led the Hawks with 13 points. Sitka’s Tawny Smith, Tiffany Elefante and Jocelyn Brady each had a team-high 10 points.
The Hutchison boys grabbed a 55-52 win on Thursday behind a 30-point performance from Deion Frank.
“It was a tougher game today but we were able to play disciplined and stick to it,” Hutchison boys head coach Shane Johnston said over the phone on Thursday.
“I think we surprised them with the win yesterday and I expected them to come out a little bit more today and they did,” he added.
On Wednesday night, the Hawks and Wolves split the doubleheader.
Hutchison’s boys team carried a 31-7 lead into halftime and held on for a 41-32 victory.
Young led the Hawks with 15 points, which included his 1,000th career point. The game was stopped to honor the senior point guard and present him with the game ball after he reached the milestone, which was the second this season for Hutchison.
“Last night he played a really good game and was doing everything on both ends of the floor,” Johnston said about Young.
Frank, who contributed 11 points Wednesday, scored his 1,000th career point during a nonconference game Feb. 11 at West Valley.
Earlier Wednesday, Sitka’s girls squad downed Hutchison 54-30.
Destiny Felix led the Hawks with 12 points. Makenna Smith had a game-high 14 points for the Wolves, who got 11 points each from Chloe Morrison and Jocelyn Brady.
Both Hawks teams will stay in Sitka for a two-game series against the Mt. Edgecumbe Braves today and Saturday. The girls tip off both days at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Lathrop girls rally at Colony
Freshman TT Tagovailoa led the Lathrop High School girls basketball team with 17 points in its Thursday road game against Colony and scored the game-winning basket — a layup off a steal in the final seconds for a 44-42 come-from-behind win.
Lathrop trailed most of the game after getting into foul trouble early. With most of their starters benched the first half, the Malemutes were behind 11-7 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime.
“The next man up came up and played pretty well,” Malemute head coach David Stewart said over the phone, citing Breezy McLain and Jordyn Johnson as particularly valuable bench players.
The Malemutes outscored the Knights 13-8 in the third quarter to make it a one-point game.
“Come late fourth quarter we were able to settle down and play solid defense and were able to get a couple steals and get ahead in the last couple seconds,” Stewart added.
Torrin Johnson Oates was the other Malemute to register double-digit points with 11.
Lathrop next plays today at 7:30 p.m. in an endowment game at Wasilla.
Patriot teams fall at Houston
The North Pole girls basketball team lost 49-27 on the road to the Houston Hawks on Thursday.
Emily Bitler made a game-high 23 points for the Knights and teammate Denali Whitted scored 10.
Alicia Guzman finished with a team-high 15 points for the Patriots. North Pole also finished the game going 12-for-12 from the charity stripe.
The Patriot boys were missing four starters in their 84-17 road loss to the Hawks on Thursday. Alijah Agee led North Pole with five points.
Cole Taylor had a team-high 26 points for Houston followed by Bradon Cork with 16.
Delta splits at Glennallen
Jason Montes had 29 points in the Delta Junction boys 55-42 road win over Glennallen on Thursday.
Drenan Magee was next best for the Huskies with 10. Gabe Jones had 16 points for Glennallen.
The Delta girls team fell 42-13 on the road against Glennallen on Thursday.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries and ailments this year and this was the first time our whole team was on the court at one time and we played like it,” Delta girls head coach Norm Cosgrove said.
We were a little bit out of sync and we had a lot of good shots that just didn’t fall. … we just need some time to play together and get back in sync like we were at the beginning of the year.”
Carlie Hennager and Nahgovy Rodriguez Candelaria each had four points for Delta. Ce’Anika Palacias had 16 points for Glennallen.
