The Lathrop Malemutes split a regular season-ending Mid Alaska Conference basketball doubleheader with crosstown rival West Valley Wolfpack on Friday night at Lathrop High School.
The Malemutes girls team prevailed 49-47 and the Wolfpack boys squad surged to an 80-55 win.
The Lathrop girls and West Valley boys will be the respective top seeds for the MAC Tournament on March 13 and 14 at North Pole High School. The MAC tournament champions advance to the Class 4A state tournament on March 26-28 in the Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Friday’s doubleheader also was senior night for Lathrop.
In Friday’s girls game, Lathrop overcame a 37-36 deficit in the third quarter leading 16-9 in the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime.
TT Tagovailoa drained five 3-point shots on the way to a game-high 20 points for the Malemutes. Ella Roberts contributed 10 points.
Roberts and fellow Lathrop seniors Lianna Tuck and Aniya Tuck were honored before the game.
Sheridan Blasey’s 13 points led a trio of Wolfpack with double-digit points. Hadley Blasey had 11 points and Ali May provided 10.
The West Valley boys expanded their 20-17 lead in the first quarter to a 42-29 advantage in the second quarter.
The Wolfpack boys also had three players who scored in double figures, led by Terrell Peter’s 20 points.
Cortarius Mingo dropped in 18 points and Demarcus Davis chipped in 18.
Tyriq Luke deposited a game-high 22 points for Lathrop.
Malemutes seniors Jhon Rones and Mekhi Briggman were honored before the game.
Golden Heart
The Fort Yukon Eagles boys team and a combined girls team of players from Minto, Huslia and Tanana reached today’s championship games of the Golden Heart Conference Class 1A Regional basketball tournament at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The Eagles defeated the Minto Lakers on Friday night in the boys winner’s bracket final, while MHT beat Fort Yukon in the girls winner’s bracket final.
MHT plays for the girls championship at 2:30 p.m., against the team which emerges through the elimination bracket.
If the team from the elimination bracket wins in the championship contest, an if-necessary will be played at 5:30 p.m. today determine the Golden Heart champion and the conference’s representative for the 1A state tournament on March 18-21 in UAA’s Alaska Airlines Center.
Fort Yukon competes for the boys title at 4 p.m. The if-necessary, if required will be played at 7:30 p.m.
Scores of Friday’s games were not reported.
