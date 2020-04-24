Maggie Whitaker adds to the list of West Valley High School and Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks — FXC seniors planning to continue their cross-country skiing careers at the next level, as Whitaker committed to race for The College of St. Scholastica Saints next winter.
CSS is a private college in Duluth, Minnesota, and home to around 2,500 undergraduates and 22 NCAA Division III teams, including nordic skiing. The Saints were one of the first teams to approach Whitaker and held her interest throughout the recruiting process.
Head coach Maria Stuber first spoke with Whitaker at Senior Nationals in January of her junior year and in September she made a trip to the campus, which sits just west of Lake Superior.
“I just thought the atmosphere was very welcoming and everyone there was super supportive and I felt like it was a home away from home,” Whitaker said over the phone Thursday.
“Duluth is really similar to Fairbanks in that it has a very tight-knit community and everyone there just seems very supportive of student-athletes. … You can walk places fairly easily and there are ski trails and running trails right off of the campus.
“I think feeling at home at the team you’ll be a part of for the next four years is a really important part of the sport,” she added.
Whitaker also considered University of Alaska Anchorage, University of New Hampshire, University of Wisconsin Green Bay and Carleton University in Ontario, Canada, but none made her feel as comfortable as CSS. In January, she made a verbal commitment, taking some of the pressure off what became a successful senior season.
Whitaker concluded her high school career at the ASAA state championship meet in February with 14th place finishes out of more than 90 competitors in both the individual freestyle and individual classic races.
Outside of skiing, Whitaker is looking to study exercise physiology with a minor in English. She is also considering running cross-country, something she hasn’t done since her freshman year of high school after struggling with a knee injury.
While Whitaker is nervous to start her new journey away from Alaska, she’s comforted knowing the support she received for many years at home will still be there if she needs it.
“I want to thank my coaches, especially Pete Leonard, Alasdair Tutt and Aasne Hoveid, for everything they have done to get me where I am now,” she said.
She also thanked her parents, who introduced her to the sport when they took her on ski trips to cabins in the White Mountains, and her teammates.
