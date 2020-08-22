Lathrop High School faces West Valley High School in football today, but there won’t be as much crowd noise as in the past.
That’s because there won’t be as much of a crowd as in the past.
And that’s because of crowd restrictions put in place for district sporting events due to the DOVID-19 virus outbreak.
The game is not open to the public, according to a weekly general information email from Lathrop sent out Friday evening.
“Due to Covid-19 this game is NOT open to the public. Students and community members will NOT be able to get into the game,” the Lathrop email reads. “Our very limited seats have been set aside for families of the players (masks required), and only those on our pre-approved list will be allowed to purchase a ticket. You can listen to our game on 820 AM radio or watch it on the Lathrop Activities Facebook Page.”
West Valley’s community received a similar notice from their own school, noting that restrictions will apply to all events.
“As our school year gets underway and activities continue, we need to get information out regarding spectator capacity at the school district sporting venues,” West Valley Assistant Principal Dave Foshee wrote in an email to the school’s community. “Unfortunately all of our activities will have a very limited seating capacity in order to comply with social distancing mandates. This is in effect to keep all of our spectators, students, and coaches safe.”
Lathrop hosts West Valley for today’s JV and varsity football games. JV starts at 1 p.m., with varsity kicking off at 5 p.m.