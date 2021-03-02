If the rest of the week goes as well as Monday night went, the North Pole girls basketball team should be in for a week full of success.
Sophomore Lia Castillo nearly finished Monday night's game against Galena with a triple-double to lead the Lady Patriots past the Lady Hawks 30-15. North Pole's record was not available.
Castillo did it all for the Lady Patriots, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals to put her just two steals shy of a triple-double. Her dominant effort helped put North Pole up big early on as the Lady Patriots led 11-2 after one quarter of play and 24-8 at halftime.
"She was big on the rebounds," North Pole head coach Robert Borba said. "She was big at getting after the ball. She's always been tough and has a nose for the ball. She had a really good game tonight."
Taylor Croan and Alicia Guzman each finished with 4 points, Laura Donovan chipped in 3, and Nevaeh Robinson, Lindsey Elgin and Priscilla Choi each contributed 2 points. Autumn Tillman and Mia Bishop each hauled in four rebounds while Donovan and Guzman finished with three steals each. The Lady Patriots put up a stingy effort on defense with 21 steals and forced 27 Lady Hawk turnovers overall.
Galena was led by Nevaeh Demientieff (4 points, 14 rebounds, three steals) and Heidi Allen (6 points, four rebounds). Credit the Lady Hawks for never giving up as they scored 5 points to open the third quarter and get the game as close as 28-13. Back-to-back baskets by Castillo and Elgin to close the quarter resulted in a 28-13 lead for North Pole entering the final quarter of play, however.
The offensive effort remained slow for both teams in the fourth quarter as only Choi and Galena's Shelby Williams scored baskets in the final period. The fourth quarter was mostly a battle between the reserves as North Pole already had the game in hand. The quarter was highlighted by a two-steal effort for Camilla Boyle of the Lady Patriots which had the North Pole bench in a frenzy.
North Pole has a busy week ahead of them with a game against Hutchinson today, a Thursday game against West Valley, and a Friday game against Lathrop.
Contact sports writer Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or twitter.com/Hpisani91.