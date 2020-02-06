The Lathrop Malemutes and West Valley Wolfpack girls basketball teams each captured first-round wins Wednesday in the Dimond Lady Lynx Prep Shootout at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
The four-day tournament features 16 teams. The winning teams Wednesday moved into the gold-tournament bracket and the losing teams went into the maroon-tournament bracket.
Lathrop, with four players with double-digit points, downed the Kodiak Bears 69-27 to set up a gold quarterfinal at 6:15 p.m. today against the Bartlett Golden Bears, of Anchorage.
Tristian Martin guided the Malemutes with 20 points. TT Tagovailoa and Ella Roberts scored 14 points and Lianna Tuck contributed 10.
Lathrop beat Bartlett 50-25 on Jan. 9 at West Valley High School. The Golden Bears were at West Valley for the second annual Ice Jam tournament and their contest against the Malemutes was a non-tournament game.
On Wednesday at Dimond, Bartlett emerged with a 54-43 win over the Palmer Moose.
West Valley defeated the Ketchikan Kings 50-42. No statistics were available at presstime.
The Wolfpack will tip off at 2:45 p.m. today against the Anchorage Christian School Lions, last season’s Class 3A state champions.
ACS defeated West Valley in the championship game of the 2019 Ice Jam.
The Lions set up their matchup against the Wolfpack after rolling to a 64-22 win over the South Anchorage Wolverines at Dimond on Wednesday.
The semifinals of the Prep Shootout’s gold tournament are slated for 6:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, and consolation games takes place at 2:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The championship game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. The seventh-place game takes place at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, while the fourth-place game will be played at 10:45 a.m., and the third-place game is slated for 6 p.m.
Correction
Nelson Hays was misidentified in Wednesday’s story about Interior skiers who were chosen for Team Alaska for the U.S. Cross-Country Skiing Junior National Championships and the Arctic Winter Games.
The skiers were chosen based on their results in the six-event Besh Cup Series.
The junior nationals are scheduled for March 8-14 at the Auburn Ski Club Training Center in Soda Springs, California, and the Arctic Winter Games are slated for March 15-21 in Whitehorse, Yukon.
Nelson Hays is competing in the under-age 16 male division for Team Alaska at the junior nationals.
