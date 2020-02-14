Josiah Opp wanted to go college to either wrestle or play football.
The mats won out over the gridiron, as the Lathrop High School senior, who signed a National Letter of Intent with Arizona Christian University during a ceremony Thursday in the Lathrop library.
Opp looked at 50 colleges before deciding on Arizona Christian, of Phoenix and the NAIA’s Golden State Athletic Conference.
His decision was also based on a few factors.
• He liked the atmosphere of Arizona Christian.
“It’s a smaller community and family-like environment,” he said while seated at the signing table between his mother, Jenni, and father, Jason.
• He has relatives in the state of Arizona.
“There are people who will be there with me through the journey through (collegiate) wresting,” said Opp, who this past season, won the 160-pound title at the Mid Alaska Conference Tournament and placed second in the weight class at the Division I state tournament.
Opp also captured MAC titles at 170 as a sophomore and 152 as a junior.
• He was impressed with Arizona Christian’s premedicine program. He plans to attend medical school after graduating from there.
“I looked into their program specifically and their professor is a great man. I like the work he’s done specifically and everything else he’s contributed to the school,” Opp said.
• He was impressed, too, with Arizona Christian head coach Travis Patrick, who’s in his first season with the Firestorm’s wrestling program.
Opp also looked at the Firestorm’s football program, as he played inside linebacker and fullback for the Malemutes football team.
“I feel like I connected with the (Arizona Christian) wrestling coach better,” said Opp, “and I feel like the best way to success is having a good coach, which I learned through high school.
“He (Patrick) was along with the me the entire way when I visited, as well as the process and staying in communication with me,” Opp said. “He encouraged to not to be persuaded in any way in anything he said to be committed to the school. He let it be my choice and I appreciate that.”