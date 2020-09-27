The Lathrop Malemutes, playing just their second game in a month, bested the North Pole Patriots in the 14th annual Mayor’s Bowl contest Friday night at Lathrop.
Final score 43-6.
Quarterback Jarren Littell fired four touchdown passes, three to Dean Sylva and another to Eddie Coleman. D’Angelo Tiapula and Andre’ Williams added rushing touchdowns.
North Pole signal caller Devon Clark and wide receiver Alex Garcia connected on an 80 yard pass play on the final play of the first half to account for the Patriot points.
With the win, Lathrop improves to 2-0 on the season. They will play West Valley Friday night in the annual Dawg Bowl. With the loss, North Pole falls to 1-2.
Results of the Eielson-Valdez and West Valley-Monroe games will be published later.
ASAA update
The Alaska Schools Activities Association announced Wednesday that it will have state high school football playoffs for all three divisions this October. The site of the championship contests will be decided with the schools that are involved and the COVID-19 risk level. The new state championship schedule means the prep football season will be extended an extra week with the post-season games for those who qualify beginning Oct. 16 and 17. The final weekend of the season will start Oct. 31.
The Region VI cross country run championships will be held at the Fairbanks Golf Course and the Dan Ramras Courts will be the site of the region tennis championships this weekend. The ASAA championships for both sports will be held on Oct. 10.
The high school rifle season began this weekend. Lathrop was scheduled to compete against Delta and Valdez on Saturday.
NAHL
The North American Hockey League officially released its 23 team schedule last week. The first games will be played Oct. 9. The Fairbanks Ice Dogs, who will be based out of Minnesota for the for the first part of the season, play their first game on Nov. 5 in Wisconsin against the Janesville Jets. The Ice Dogs’ first game in Fairbanks at the Big Dipper Ice Arena is set for Jan. 21, also against Janesville.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.