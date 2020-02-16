The Lathrop Malemutes basketball teams took home the championship trophies from the 43rd annual Valdez Elks Tournament on Saturday night at Valdez High School.
The Malemutes girls, sparked by 18 points from TT Tagovailoa, soared to a 62-25 win over the Kotzebue Huskies.
The freshman guard also had eight assists and eight steals for Lathrop.
Ella Roberts added 12 points to help Lathrop cap a 3-0 run in the three-day competition.
Jessa Swanson led the Huskies with nine points and Grace Gallahorn scored seven for Kotzebue.
In the last game of the tournament, the Lathrop boys celebrated a 51-39 win over the Valdez Buccaneers in the title contest.
Ben Kraska dropped in a game-high 20 points and gathered seven rebounds for the Malemutes, who got 19 points from Jhon Rones.
Jalen Freeman led the Buccaneers with 18 points.
The Eielson Ravens teams played in the seventh-place games Saturday. No results were reported.
Rams win Grace title
Katie Bast and Grace Hodges led the Monroe Catholic girls team in points and the Rams bolstered their defense in a 45-25 win over the Grace Christian Grizzlies in Saturday night’s championship game of the Lady Grizzly Hardwood Classic at Grace Christian High School in Anchorage.
Bast scored a team-high five points and Hodges had 11 for the Rams. The two guards also were selected for the all-tournament.
“It’s one more step. We’ve got a younger team and tt’s a maturing process to get where you want to go,’’ Monroe Catholic head coach Bob Burcell said by phone of the title win.
The Rams held the Grizzlies to five points in the second half.
“That was the game right there,’’ Burcelle said. “We’re press because we’re not terribly big and we’ve got to try to get possessions by pressing people.”
Tessa Bender scored a game-high 20 points for the Grizzlies.
Hutch, Galena teams split
Dean Silva scored a game-high 17 points and the Hutchison Hawks got double-digit scoring from three other players on the way to a 65-38 win over the host Galena Hawks in Saturday night’s Aurora Conference doubleheader.
Cormac Kesey and Mason Young scored 12 points each and Preston Silas had 10 for Hutchison.
Savien Linnear scored a team-high points for Galena, which beat Hutchison 56-45 Friday.
Earlier Saturday, the Galena girls made it a sweep with an 84-37 win over Hutchison.
Pearle Green poured in a game-high 32 points for Galena, which got 15 points from Adam Kaganak.
Bri Majors led Hutchison with 12 points.
Galena won 70-25 Friday.
The Delta Junction boys beat North Pole 81-31 on Saturday at home with the help of a 37-point performance by Jason Montes.
Montes finished with 13 two-point baskets, one from behind the arc and eight free throws.
Austin Durham also scored in the double figures for the Huskies with 16 points.
North Pole was led on offense by Alex Garcia and Joseph Campbell. The two Patriots had 10 and nine points, respectively.
Delta led 50-20 at halftime and extended its lead to 73-26 after the third quarter.
North Pole next hosts Eielson at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Delta boys next tip off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hutchison.
