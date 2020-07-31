Lathrop High School’s Laura Alvanna signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play Division I hockey at Roosevelt University in Chicago.
“Laura only played hockey at Lathrop in her senior year, but made an impact as she was the fifth leading scorer on the team with five goals and three assists in 12 games played,” said Lathrop activities director Steve Zanazzo.
Alvanna’s highlight of the season was scoring two goal versus cross-town rival West Valley in a 4-3 overtime loss, Zanazzo said.
She was accompanied at the signing ceremony in the Lathrop cafeteria by her mother, Jennifer Pitzke, and stepfather, Gary Pitzke, coaches and friends. Alvanna plans to major in criminal justice and wants to become a state trooper, Zanazzo said.
