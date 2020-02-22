Jace Henry is used to making split-second decisions.
As quarterback for the 2019 Lathrop High School football team the senior made many, as he helped guide his team to its first state championship game in 34 years.
But a three month decision process, impacting not just the outcome of a play or a game, but the rest of his life felt different.
For Henry, picking a college was agonizing and the fact that he had more offers than he could remember didn’t make the decision process easier. Division I-A schools with elite football programs including Utah and Boise State were in the mix.
But on Friday, in the Lathrop High School library, a smaller school had earned his official commitment. He repped a forest green quarter zip and signed to play the next four years at Dartmouth College.
Although he described it as his hardest decision to date, he was confident in his choice.
Dartmouth, located in Hanover, New Hampshire, is one of eight Ivy League schools. While the phrase “Ivy League” actually refers to the schools' athletic conference, the term has become synonymous with educational excellence, as each of the universities are some of the best in the nation academically.
Dartmouth was ranked 12th in this year’s U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best National University Rankings and in 2019, the school admitted only 7.9% of its applicants.
While the educational opportunities at Dartmouth are top-tier, some might consider the football program a step below — the program is Division I-AA, a level under Division I-A — and the word “student” in the phrase “student-athlete” is definitely the priority.
“It was very hard to pick between going with more football or more academics. But with Dartmouth, it was the absolute best of academics and athletics so there’s nothing more I could ask,” Henry said.
Henry’s mother Jasmine bore witness to his struggle, explaining that at first the volume of offers was hard to navigate.
“We had coaches calling at all hours of the day and all hours of the night,” she said. “He was late to school multiple days because coaches were calling him and trying to recruit him in the morning before he’d even go to school.”
When Jasmine realized the decision was becoming overwhelming she stepped in to help and bought a whiteboard to map out his options. They listed his top schools — Dartmouth, Montana State, Utah, Boise State and South Dakota State — and wrote down pros and cons for each as well as what position he was being recruited for, as some were looking for him to play tight end.
Montana State and Dartmouth were the clear frontrunners, but both for different reasons.
His heart was with Montana State, the Division I-A football program finished 11-4 overall last season, but his head was leading him toward Dartmouth. The senior has always valued academics and Dartmouth was recruiting him to eventually play quarterback.
He made official visits to both schools and both schools sent head and position coaches to Fairbanks for home visits. But a week before the signing period opened, he still hadn’t come to a decision.
“We were coming up to signing day and I was like, ‘Baby, we are going to have to pick something.’ And he was just like, ‘Mom, I don’t know. It’s super hard,’” Jasmine recalled.
After asking him where his head was at and where his heart was at and receiving two different answers, she asked, “What's the middle ground?’”
He responded, “Dartmouth.”
While the football stadium in New Hampshire might be smaller than the one in Bozeman, Montana, Henry will still receive top tier coaching and athletic support.
In fact, football head coach Buddy Teevens is associate director of the Manning Passing Academy, a four-day football clinic hosted by the Manning family (Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli) and Jace might have the opportunity to attend.
And beyond the gridiron, Henry, who is planning to major in chemical engineering, couldn’t pass up the academic opportunities.
On Friday it was clear the weight of the decision was behind him as he talked excitedly about the opportunities at Dartmouth’s Thayer School of Engineering. One of his favorite parts of his official visit was seeing the Wall of Patents, which documents the 134 U.S. patents given to Dartmouth faculty, students and staff since the 1970s.
The community also felt like home. Nearly 25% of Dartmouth’s 4,417 students participate in Division I varsity sports.
“Everyone there is going through a similar thing so everyone is willing to help,” Henry said. “When you have like-minded people around you, if you are going to succeed we are all going to succeed together.”
On Friday he thanked his coaches, family, teachers, teammates and friends for all of their support, saying he couldn’t have made it to where he is without them and they were all effusive in their praise in return.
“He’s never been scared of anything. Even as a sophomore he stepped in and played with no fear,” Lathrop football head coach Luke Balash said.
“And he had the maturity to look past the glitz and glitter and all the football hype and say, ‘No, I want the best for my life.’”
Henry’s first game repping the Big Green is scheduled for Sept. 19 against New Haven in Hanover, New Hampshire.
