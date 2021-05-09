When the Lathrop Lady Malemutes faced Colony and Wasilla the first week of the season, both games resulted in losses for Lathrop. The results this weekend may not have been everything they were hoping for, but they’ll certainly take the improvement.
The Lady Malemutes battled Colony to a 1-1 tie on Friday before facing Wasilla on Saturday. Neither team could score in that one, resulting in a 0-0 tie.
Taylee Ross scored the lone goal for Lathrop in the first game on a penalty kick. Colony was able to answer a few minutes after that. The Lady Malemutes held steady the rest of the game to earn the tie.
In game two, Lathrop managed a few shots on goal, but Wasilla’s keeper was able to keep the game even throughout.
While the Lady Malemutes would’ve preferred two wins more than two ties, they’ll take the draws all the same.
“For the girls it’s a good turn around,” said Lathrop head coach Kenny Hoop. “That time spent practicing makes it all worth it. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get the win but we didn’t take the loss either…Going from losing 2-0 and 3-0 to tie both of them is a good turn around. We’ve got two more conference games and we’re not out of the state run. We just need to take the next two games and see what we can do.”
Lathrop’s next game will come on Tuesday against West Valley at 5:30 p.m. at FYSA.
