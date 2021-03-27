After losing to West Valley five times in the regular season, the Lathrop girls got a big win last week over the Lady Wolfpack to make it to the 4A Girls State Tournament. After making it to the quarterfinals, the Lady Malemutes certainly weren’t about to waste their opportunity.
Lathrop got off to a hot start and never looked back Thursday night as they cruised past Dimond 57-23 to advance to the 4A semifinals. Lathrop will play Colony at 4 p.m. Friday at Palmer High School.
After getting out to a 4-2 lead, Lathrop’s TT Tagovailoa added four more points with a layup and a putback to stretch the lead to six. Jayda George and Torrin Johnson-Oates closed the quarter with baskets for the Lady Malemutes to give them a 12-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Dimond started to find some offense in the second quarter, but Lathrop didn’t slow down at all as they raced away to a 26-11 halftime lead.
The two teams got off to strong offensive starts early in the third quarter as the score was 31-14 early in the period. The offense kept rolling for Lathrop the rest of the quarter, but not so much for Dimond. The Lady Malemutes took a 45-19 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Things slowed down offensively in the final quarter of play, but that didn’t stop the Lady Malemutes from continuing to dominate as they outscored Dimond 12-4 in the period and took the win.
Tagovailoa led the way with 15 points and seven steals while Tristian Martin added 14 points and 10 steals. Johnson-Oates put forth a solid effort as well with eight points. Rachel Hausmann (four), Amy Pilon (four), George (two), Ella Roberts (two), Ashlyn Parduhn (two), and Kayli DaMato-Supplee (one) scored the rest of the points for Lathrop.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.