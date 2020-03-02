The Lathrop girls basketball team rebounded from a 53-37 road loss to Wasilla on Friday by running over Palmer 67-20 on Saturday.
Three Malemutes scored in the double figures on Saturday. Tristian Martin had a team-high 19 points, followed by TT Tagovailoa with 16 and Ella Robers with 11.
Five other Malemutes also recorded points in the win.
The Malemutes led the Moose 12-6 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 40-10 by halftime.
Tagovailoa led the Malemutes with 16 points in their Friday loss to Wasilla. Roberts was next best with eight.
Because Friday’s contest was listed as Wasilla’s endowment game, the loss will not count toward either teams’ record.
The Malemutes wrapped up the road-trip with a 2-1 record, as the team came from behind to beat Colony 44-42 with a last-minute layup on Thursday.
The Lathrop girls next host Delta Junction on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
North Pole
finishes road trip 0-3
The North Pole girls basketball team wrapped up its three-game road trip with a 53-35 loss against Eagle River on Friday and a 52-43 loss to Tri-Valley on Saturday.
The Patriots held an 11-7 lead over Eagle River after the first quarter Friday, but entered the locker room at halftime trailing 24-20. Eagle River outscored North Pole 21-7 in the third quarter and the Patriots never recovered.
Lia Castillo finished with a team-high 13 points for the Patriots, racking up 11 of her points from the free throw line.
Freshman point guard Alicia Guzman was next best for the Patriots with nine points, making three buckets from behind the arc in the first quarter. Guzman was filling in for junior point guard Laura Donovan, who was unable to make the trip.
Guzman, who rolled her ankle in Thursday’s 49-27 loss to Houston, was pulled from the game in the second quarter after a hard collision and didn’t play the rest of the trip.
“Both of them are good shooters and ball handlers,” said North Pole head coach Robert Borba about Donovan and Guzman on Sunday over text message.
“So it was a rough three games but the other girls played hard and got some experience. My freshman Lia Castillo stepped up.”
Castillo had a team-high 21 points for the Patriots in the game against Tri-Valley on Saturday. She was followed by Autumn Tillman with 12 points.
Tri-Valley’s Breanna Mayo had a game best 26 points.
The North Pole girls next host West Valley at 6 p.m.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on twitter: @FDNMsports.