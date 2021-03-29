A double-digit comeback. A pair of late free throws from an unlikely source. A timeout at the wrong time. An extra period of play. An official’s scoring error. A clock issue. A late shot. A buzzer-beater that wasn’t enough.
Saturday night’s 4A Girls Basketball State Championship game had everything you could ever want in a title game. Unfortunately for the Lathrop Lady Malemutes, the only thing missing was the most important part: A win.
Playing in their first state championship in 20 year and seeking their first state title in 29 years, the Lathrop Lady Malemutes gave everything they had against Bartlett Saturday evening. While that got the game to overtime, it wasn’t enough to push the Lady Malemutes into the win column as they dropped a 47-46 overtime heartbreaker.
Objectively speaking, the game really did have everything you could ever want. After Lathrop got out to a 5-3 lead, Bartlett closed the opening quarter on a 6-0 run to go up 9-2 heading into the second.
Through the first half of the second quarter, Lathrop managed just two free throws while Bartlett drained three 3-pointers to make it an 18-7 game in favor of the Golden Bears. That was when things started to go Lathrop’s way, however.
After a layup by Jayda George, Tristian Martin made four shots from the foul line as part of a 6-2 run to get Lathrop back within seven.
Bartlett sank a 3-pointer to make it a double-digit advantage, but Martin came up huge with an and-1 layup to shave the deficit to seven once again.
TT Tagovailoa manged to dish out a beautiful pass in the lane to George who sank the layup with 10 seconds left in the opening half cut Bartlett’s advantage to 23-18 at halftime.
After a jumper by Bartlett to start the second half, Lathrop went on a 5-0 run courtesy of a Tagovailoa free throw, a Rachael Hausmann baseline jumper, and an Amy Pilon layup to get back within a bucket, 25-23. Bartlett increased the lead to five after that,but Hausmann’s putback made it a 28-25 game.
A Bartlett jumper was followed by a Tagovailoa layup, which was followed by a Bartlett jumper, which was followed by a Tagovailoa putback, and the third quarter concluded with a Bartlett layup to make it 34-29 Golden Bears entering the final quarter of regulation.
Boy oh boy, what a fourth quarter it was. After Tagovailoa stole the ball on the opening possession, she dished it out to Torrin Johnson-Oates, who nailed a jumper from the free throw line to pull Lathrop back within three.
Bartlett turned it over the next possession and Tagovailoa made them pay with a 3-pointer to tie the game up at 34 a piece. The Golden Bears answered with a layup, but a free throw by Martin and a layup by Johnson-Oates with 2:44 remaining gave Lathrop their first lead of the game since the first quarter 37-36.
Bartlett made a shot 11 seconds later to give them a one point edge and made a free throw with 1:15 left to make it 39-37. Johnson-Oates was then fouled and went to the line with a chance to tie the game with 58 seconds left.
Johnson-Oates had missed a free throw and the putback attempt 32 seconds earlier and committed the foul that gave Bartlett the free throw just after that.
While Tagovailoa and Martin had been the Lathrop stars this season, Johnson-Oates was the one who shook off the recent mishap and made the biggest play for the Lady Malemutes this season. She sank the first free throw and nailed the second off the glass to tie the game at 39-39.
Bartlett missed a shot on their next possession, but Tagovailoa couldn’t make her layup attempt with 29 seconds remaining as the ball went back to the Golden Bears.
That was when another unlikely source made a massive play as Pilon picked up a steal and got the ball to Tagovailoa with 10 seconds remaining. Tagovailoa went up for a layup, but was fouled in the process and would’ve gone to the line to give Lathrop a chance to win.
However, head coach David Stewart called timeout before the shot attempt, negating the foul and forcing Lathrop to try again.
Tagovailoa attempted a 3-pointer which missed and Johnson-Oates couldn’t make the putback, giving Bartlett one last chance to win in regulation. The Golden Bears couldn’t get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime.
After a free throw by Bartlett, Pilon nailed a deep shot that appeared at first to be a long two, put the scorers table registered it as a 3-pointer which seemingly gave Lathrop a 42-40 lead.
Bartlett responded with a 3-pointer that would have given them the lead either way, but after an official’s timeout, the refs and ASAA officials gathered to discuss the situation and changed Pilon’s shot from a 3-pointer to a 2-pointer.
As such, the score was 43-41 Bartlett.
Johnson-Oates nearly made a heroic play yet again as her layup attempt with 1:18 left bounced around the rim three times before missing, but she still went to the line and made one shot to pull them within one.
Bartlett made a shot with one minute remaining to give them a 45-42 lead. Tagovailoa got a chance at a wide open layup but couldn’t convert. The ball was tied up on the rebound and stayed with Lathrop.
Pilon tried another long two but couldn’t nail it as Bartlett collected the rebound and Lathrop was forced to foul with 34 seconds left. The Golden Bears missed the free throw attempt, but collected the rebound. That’s when another weird occurrence happened.
The clock hadn’t stopped through the Bartlett free throw attempt as it should have, but the officials stopped the clock after the Bartlett miss. The clock read 19 seconds for what felt like eight seconds before the game was paused.
The officials discussed the matter, and 27.5 seconds were put on the clock. Either way, Bartlett ended up back at the line again and missed their opportunity.
Martin missed her 3-point attempt on the other end, but Tagovailoa came up with a big rebound, nailed the putback and made it a 45-44 game with just nine ticks of the clock left.
Lathrop needed to foul right away, but Bartlett managed to keep away from the defenders for three seconds before the foul. Lathrop was out of timeouts, down one, and 6 seconds remained on the clock.
Bartlett’s Amelia Uhila stepped to the line having gone 1-for-5 on foul shots up to that point, which surely had Lathrop feeling good.
In a moment that Uhila will likely never forget, but Lathrop wishes they’d never remember, Uhila nailed both of her free throw attempts to make it a 47-44 game with six seconds left.
Lathrop had one last chance to make a 3-pointer, tie the game, and go to double overtime.
However, Martin drove into the lane and attempted a floater that was no good. Pilon secured the rebound and made the putback before the buzzer, but although the shot was clean, it was only worth two, Pilon couldn’t go to the line for another, and the horn sounded as Bartlett won the 2021 3A State Championship.
Tagovailoa led the Lady Malemutes with 10 points, Johnson-Oates added nine, Martin contributed eight, George chipped in seven, and Pilon and Hausmann each had six for Lathrop.
It was the final game of Martin’s illustrious career, but the rest of those players will be back for more next season. The 2021 Girls Basketball State Championship Game will likely go down as one of the best we’ve ever seen and the Lady Malemutes will go down as having been the team on one side of it.
Just not the side they were dreaming of being on.
