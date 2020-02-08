The Lathrop Malemutes girls basketball team was defeated 52-44 by the Juneau-Douglas Crimson Bears on Friday nigh in a gold-bracket semifinal of the Dimond Lady Lynx Prep Shootout at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
The Malemutes will play for third place at 4 p.m. today, while Juneau-Douglas plays for the title at 6 p.m.
Ella Roberts scored 15 points to lead Lathrop, which led 18-9 in the first quarter.
Kerdyl Carson scored a game-high 24 points for the Crimson Bears, who got 13 points from Kiana Potter.
West Valley plays for seventh-place at 11:15 a.m. today after the Wolfpack came up short, 61-58 in double overtime against the Colony Knights, of Palmer.
Sheridan Blasey scored a game-high 17 points for West Valley and Hadley Blasey dropped in 14 points for the Wolfpack.
Indiya Clark and Tori Schwantes led the Knights with 14 points each.
Malemutes boys lose in Soldotna
The Lathrop Malemutes boys basketball team suffered a 62-36 defeat to the Soldotna Stars in a nonconference game Friday at Soldotna High School.
Tyriq Briggman led Lathrop with 24 points and Soldotna’s Jersey Truesdell finished with a game-high 30.
Monroe sweeps Valdez
The Monroe Catholic Rams swept the Valdez Buccaneers in the first two games of an Aurora Conference basketball in Boileau Hall at Monroe Catholic High School.
The Rams girls team started Friday’s doubleheader with a 56-22 win, led by a game-high 20 points from Katie Bast. Maggie Zaverl contributed 10 points for Monroe.
Mason Holmen’s 11 points led the Buccaneers.
The Rams boys squad soared to a 74-49 win, as Quinn McHenry poured in a game-high 27 points and Malachi Bradley dropped in 20. Jase McCullough chipped in 11 points for Monroe.
Storm Rohrer led Valdez with 12 points, and Buccaneers teammates Jalen Freeman and Douglas Cummins scored 11 and 10, respectively.
The Rams and Buccaneers meet again today, with the girls game at 6 p.m., and the boys contest at 7:30 p.m.
