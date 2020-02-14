Both Lathrop Malemutes basketball teams advance to semifinals after collecting victories over the Seward Seahawks on Thursday in first-round action of the 43rd annual Valdez Elks Tournament at Valdez High School.
The Malemutes girls squad rushed to a 31-4 lead in the first quarter and emerged with a 66-21 win.
TT Tagovailoa scored a game-high 12 points for Lathrop, which got scoring from 11 of its 12 players. Sequoia Sieverts led the Seahawks with seven points.
In the boys contest, Lathrop built on a 9-4 lead and defeated Seward 50-38.
Three Malemutes scored in double figures, led by Tyriq Luke’s game-high 15 points. Mekhi Briggman chipped in 11 points and Jhon Rones had 10.
Trey Ingalls led Seward with 13 points, courtesy of three 3-point baskets and four free throws.
The Lathrop teams face Sitka’s Mount Edgecumbe Braves in semifinals today, with the boys contest set for 4 p.m., and the girls game slated for 5:30 p.m.
The Eielson Ravens teams lost to the Mt. Edgecumbe squads Thursday.
The Ravens girls were beaten 45-33 by the Braves.
Tobias Paige led Eielson with a game-high 19 points, while Mt. Edgecumbe got 14 points from Vernae Ramoth and 13 from Autumn Beans.
The Ravens boys were defeated 59-44 after the teams ended the first quarter tied at 11.
Christian Bolton led the Ravens with 17 points and Chris Tucker scored nine. R.J. Alstrom-Beans scored a game-high 19 for the Braves and D. Jackson (first name not reported) had 11.
The Eielson teams play Seward in consolation games today — boys at 9 a.m. and girls at 10:30 a.m. The winning teams play for fourth place Saturday while the losing teams head to the seventh-place games.
WV rolls past NP
Thirteen of 14 players scored and the host West Valley Wolfpack rolled to a 72-30 win over the North Pole Patriots in a Mid Alaska Conference boys game Thursday night.
West Valley’s Dylan Lapp and North Pole’s Alex Garcia each scored a game-high 11 points.