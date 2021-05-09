The Lathrop Malemutes knew they’d have a tough time earning the win on Friday, resulting in the resting of most of their starters to prepare for Saturday.
Based on how Saturday went, it looked like the right decision.
Though the Malemutes were defeated by Colony 5-0 in their Friday night slate, they bounced back nicely to defeat Wasilla 3-1 Saturday afternoon. The win Saturday should punch Lathrop’s ticket to the state tournament.
Lathrop opted to play most of their JV team in the Friday game knowing that Colony would be challenging to beat. Saturday saw the Malemutes coming back strong. Isaac Dershin scored two goals on the day to help clinch the win.
“We were really playing well (Saturday),” said head coach Logan Lyle. “We were moving together as one unit back and forth, up and down. Really the biggest thing we’ve struggled with in the past is putting it in the back of the net and today we were really connecting and testing the keeper.”
Derhsin got the Malemutes on the board in the 39th minute to put them up 1-0. Two minutes later, Wasilla responded with a goal of their own to tie things up which is how things stayed heading into halftime.
Dershin picked up his second goal of the game in the 53rd minute to break the tie and put Lathrop up for good. The Malemutes didn’t end up needing another goal, but they got it anyway in insane fashion as Alex Tilbury scored on a volley from 50-yards out to make it a 3-1 game and get the Lathrop fans on their feet.
Lathrop looks to have a solid shot at the postseason now, but they’re not there yet. They’ll have to take on West Valley Tuesday evening at FYSA next.
