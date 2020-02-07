The Lathrop Malemutes girls basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the gold-tournament bracket after a quarterfinal win Thursday in the Dimond Lady Lynx Prep Shootout at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
Lathrop, bolstered by 14 points from Ella Roberts and 13 from Tristian Martin, won 48-32 over the Bartlett Golden Bears, of Anchorage. Kaitlynn Hermann led the Golden Bears with 11 points.
The win advanced the Malemutes to a semifiinal against the Juneau-Douglas Crimson Bears at 8 p.m. today. A win sends Lathrop to the gold championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, while a loss puts the Malemutes in the bracket’s third-place game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Juneau-Douglas won 52-45 over the Thunder Mountain Falcons, also of Juneau, on Thursday.
The West Valley girls basketball team suffered a 67-38 loss to the Anchorage Christian Lions on Thursday in another gold tournament-bracket quarterfinal.
The Wolfpack were led by 15 points from Rachel Cockman and got six points each from Sheridan Blasey and Ali May. Destiny Reimers led the Lions with 19 points.
West Valley faces the Colony Knights, of Palmer, in a consolation game at 2:45 p.m. today. A win advances the Wolfpack to the fourth-place game at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, and loss sends West Valley to the seventh-place game at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
Colony lost 43-32 to the Chugiak Mustangs on Thursday.
WV boys roll
The West Valley High School boys basketball team jumped out to a 31-11 lead over the visiting Delta Junction Huskies and went on to a 84-48 win in the nonconference game.
Cortarious Mingo scored a game-high 18 points and Wolfpack teammates Damarcus Davis and Terrell Peter had 13 each.
Davis and Dylan Erhart distributed eight and seven assists, respectively.
Austin Durham led the Huskies with 17 points and Ben Bialik scored nine.