West Valley High School senior Kendall Kramer earned a title Saturday in a mass-start 10-kilometer free technique race in Anchorage during the fifth competition of this season’s Besh Cup Nordic skiing series.
The six-race Besh Cup Series helps select the Team Alaska racers for the U.S. Junior National Cross-Country Skiing Championships on 8-14 at the Auburn Ski Club Training Center in Soda Springs, California, and for the Arctic Winter Games on March 15-21 in Whitehorse, Yukon.
The results of Sunday’s mass-start classic technique race at Government Peak near Palmer were not yet posted on the Cross Country Alaska website (crosscountryalaska.org).
Kramer, who was competing Saturday in the category for females under-age 18 and older, completed the course at Kincaid Park in 27 minutes, 43 seconds.
Kramer races for FXC, the junior training and racing program of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks. The race Saturday followed her bronze-medal finish in the women’s 5K classic event at the Youth Olympic Winter Games on Jan. 21 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Sarah Olson, a freshman for the University of Alaska Fairbanks, placed fifth Saturday in 29:38.30.
Logan Mowry, a UAF redshirt freshman and former Lathrop High School skier, placed fifth Saturday in the 10K for males.
Mowry maneuvered along the course in 24:34.50. Forrest Mahlen, a former UAF skier who competes for Anchorage’s Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center, won in 23:37.70.
West Valley’s Eric Difolco took seventh in 24:52.90, and Ari Endestad, a current APUNSC racer and former West Valley skier, came in ninth in 25:26.80.
FXC’s Olivia Soderstrom placed fourth Saturday (11:55.50) in the 3K free-technique sprint for U14 and younger females.
FXC teammate Ingrid Baurick was sixth in 12:26.70.
FXC radar Peter-John Braconnier placed sixth in 10:34.00 in the 3K free-technique sprint for U14 and younger males.
Kieran Kaufman, also of FXC, came in ninth in 11:30.60.
Two FXC skiers posted top-10 times in the free-technique mass start 5K for U16 males.
Ezra West placed fifth in 14:21.30 and Elias Engman took seventh in 14:26.90.
FXC’s Abigail Haas placed third in 14:44.40 in the same race for U16 females.
She was joined in the top 10 by teammates Hjelle Personius (fifth in 15:47.00) and Zarah Laker-Morris (ninth in 15:59.20).
Eielson-Galena basketball
The Eielson Ravens boys team split with the host Galena Hawks, and the Galena girls team swept both of their games of an Aurora Conference high school basketball series Friday and Saturday.
In Friday’s girls game, Pearle Green pumped in a game-high 25 points and Adam Kaganak added 18, as the Hawks edged downed Ravens 72-25 Tobias Paige led Eielson with 16 points.
On Saturday, Green dropped in 24 points and three other Galena players scored in double figures in a 69- 32 win.
Charlotte Leopold and Kaganak scored 12 each and Shelby Killingsworth contributed 11 points. Paige led the Ravens again with 16 points.
The Eielson boys collected a 70-51 win Friday night, as Christian Bolton poured in a game-high 36 points.
John Riddle led the Hawks with 11 points.
The Ravens lost 65-49 Saturday.
Chris Scott led Eielson with 11 points, and Patrick Agilanik scored a game-high 19 points and led three Galena players in double figures.
The Hawks got 12 points each from Riddle and Nate Moses.
