Fairbanks’ Kendall Kramer placed in the top 25 for her second women’s race of this year’s World Junior Cross-Country Ski Championships in Oberwiesenthal, Germany.
However, Wednesday’s result in the women’s 15-kilometer mass start free-technique race was rougher for the West Valley High School senior and three-time girls Skimeister (individual champion) at the state high school meet.
Kramer crossed the finish line in 38 minutes, 50.1 seconds for 24th place among 77 finishers.
At the 5K mark, Kramer was in seventh place with a split of 14:09.4.
Not long after that, Kramer and a skier from Germany got tangled up on a climb and Kramer went down. She then went down twice more while trying to get up.
She broke a ski pole in the first fall and the mishap caused her lose too much distance to catch up to the lead group.
“In this race, I think I definitely should have been in the top 10 and I was in that group,” said Kramer, “and I broke a pole and fell three times consecutively.”
“Once I lost sight of the group, I kind of felt everything and I had to be more introspective.
“I’m still satisfied because I feel I could have and should have got a top 10 today.”
The top-10 group included USA teammates Sophia Laukli and Novie McCabe, who finished respectively in fifth and ninth place.
Laukli clocked 37:22.1 and McCabe ended the race at 37:28.6.
Norway’s Helen Marie Fossessholm won in 35:55.6.
Kramer was coming off a 22nd-place finish Monday in the women’s 5K classic technique event.
In Wednesday’s men’s 30K free technique race, Anchorage’s Gus Schumacher placed fifth in 1 hour, 14 minutes and 35.1 seconds.
The Alaska Winter Stars racer was coming a gold-medal Monday in the 10K classic, making him the first American to win an indivudal race at a world juniors Nordic skiing competition.
Luke Jager, also of Anchorage, came in 19th Wednesday in 1:17:25.1, and teammate Johnny Hagenbuch was 20th in 1:17:28.2. Zanden McMullen, also of Anchorage, finished in 1:19:42.3 for 35th place among the 66 finishers.
Schumacher, Jager, Hagenbuch and Ben Ogden comprised last year’s gold-medal squad in the 4x5K mixed-technique relay. This year’s relay is scheduled for Friday, when the women also competed in a 4x3K relay.
The relays also are the last competition for the junior skiers in Oberwiesenthal.
John Estle contributed to this report. Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.