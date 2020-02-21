Kendall Kramer outpaced West Valley High School teammate Maggie Druckenmiller and 89 other competitors Thursday in the girls 5-kilometer freestyle race of the Alaska School Activities Association/First National Bank Alaska Nordic Ski State Championships at Anchorage’s Kincaid Park.
Kramer, a West Valley senior, finished in 13 minutes, 50.5 seconds and Druckenmiller crossed the finish line in 14:27.6 Chugiak’s Adrianna Proffitt came in third in 14:29.94.
Kramer’s victory came exactly a year to the date after she won the 7.5K classic race at the 2019 state meet at the Birch Hill Recreation Area in Fairbanks.
Kramer went on to capture the girls Skimeister title as the state individual champion.
Including cross country, track and field and Nordic skiing, Kramer has compiled 13 state titles.
The West Valley girls team, with five skiers in top 25 on Thursday, hold second place in the team standings with a total of 1 hour, 7.8 seconds. The Service Cougars, of Anchorage, lead at 59 minutes, 32.8 seconds, and the West Anchorage Eagles are third at 1:01:22.2.
The Lathrop Malemutes hold 14th place at 1:20:28.2.
Lathrop’s Abigail Haas placed 10th Thursday in 15:30.2. West Valley’s Maggie Whitaker came in 14th in 15:40.3, and Wolfpack teammates Hjelle Personius and Mallory Presler were 18th and 19th, respectively.
The West Valley boys team, after Thursday’s 7.5K freestyle race, also are in second place.
The Wolfpack, at 1:12:20.8, are less than a minute behind Service (1:11:59.2). West Anchorage is third at 1:14:22.6. Lathrop holds eighth place at 1:19:47.1.
West Valley’s Eric DiFolco was the individual runner-up Thursday in 17:23.1. Service’s Alexander Maurer won in 17:08.3, and Chugiak’s Michael Earnhart was third in 17:38.6.
The Wolfpack had six finishers in the top 25.
Luke Buth took eighth place in 18:14.2 and Josh Baurick was 10th in 18:19.2. Jordan Laker-Morris finished 12th in 18:24.3. and Dale Baurick clocked 18:35.8 for 13th place.
Nolan Earnest finished 23rd for West Valley in 19:12.8.
Lathrop’s Andrew Stringfellow placed 22nd in 19:05.3.
The state meet runs through Saturday.
Mass-start classic races are scheduled today, with the boys’ 10K event starting at 11 a.m., and the girls 7.5K competition beginning at 1 p.m.
The meet ends with mixed techinque relays on Saturday. The girls’ 4x3K is set for 11 a.m., and the boys 4x5 event is slated for 1 p.m.
Complete results of the state meet are available at asaa.org.
Monroe sweeps at Delta
The Monroe Catholic Rams swept the Delta Junction Huskies basketball teams in an Aurora Conference doubleheader Thursday night in Delta Junction.
The Rams girls rolled to a 51-14 win, as Katie Bast scored a game-high 18 points and Maggie Zaverl contributed 14.
“We wanted to focus on valuing our possessions and running a good offense,’’ Monroe Catholic head coach Bob Burcell said by phone.
Mersades Owen led the Huskies with seven points.
In the boys game, Malachi Bradley poured in a game-high 32 points and two Rams teammates also scored in double figures in Monroe Catholic’s 73-56 win.
Quinn McHenry produced 15 points and Evan Puryear provided 12 for the Rams.
Jason Montes delivered 27 points for Delta Junction, which got 13 points from Ben Bialik.
Monroe Catholic visits the Hutchison Hawks for an Aurora doubleheader on Saturday. The girls game is set for 1:30 p.m., and the boys’ is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Chena Ridge Inversion 10K
Running Club North is hosting the Chena Ridge Inversion 10-kilometer run on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. near 1041 Chena Ridge Road.
The race starts at the top of Chena Ridge on Ridgepointe Road and traverses back through subdivision roads to the bottom of Chena Ridge before climbing back to the starting line.
Parking will be available at 1041 Chena Ridge Road and on Moonshine Run. Refreshments will be available at the end.
News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells contributed to this report. Follow her on Twitter:@FDNMSports. Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twtitter:@newsminersports.