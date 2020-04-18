On Thursday, in her driveway in front of her parents, high school coaches and friends — all who were standing six feet apart — West Valley senior Kendall Kramer signed her letter of intent to ski and run cross-country for the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Her signing with the Nanooks puts a bow on an illustrious high school career, which included a total of 14 high school state titles in cross-country running, skiing and track and field. In November she was tabbed as a Team USA Development squad member. She finished her time at West Valley as the top junior-level girl not only in Alaska but also in the United States.
“Since I started to coach in Fairbanks, it has been my goal to get her on our team,” UAF head cross-country ski coach Eliska Albrigtsen said in an email on Thursday.
“Kendall understands the hard work skiing and running are about and is not ashamed to show others that that is the only way to success.”
Kramer had not seriously considered competing for the Nanooks until her senior season. Her decision to take an official visit to UAF was spontaneous and inspired only by the fact she had friends who were planning to take official visits to the Fairbanks campus.
“I wasn’t planning on it because UAF was never on my radar at first and I was like well I’ve gone to the campus every single day because I go to West Valley. Like I know what it is,” Kramer said over the phone on Friday.
“But it was completely different when I actually went on a visit than any experience I had on the campus as just being an outsider.
“I got to see the daily life of what they do from a really inside perspective, and I felt like I really fit in, and I felt really comfortable. It didn’t feel forced at all.”
Kramer, who plans to study psychology, chose UAF over Dartmouth, University of Vermont, University of Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University.
“Originally I was interested in schools because they sounded good on paper, but as I went through my visits I realized that even though I was staying in the town where I’ve been all my life, UAF was definitely the best choice for my priorities,” she said.
Kramer will compete in Division I cross-country skiing and Division II cross-country running for the Nanooks. Her goal for her freshman season is to qualify for the national championship competition in both events. Before she graduates she hopes to win an NCAA cross-country skiing national title.
“I think that’s a really big deal because there’s a lot of foreigners that are recruited so it doesn’t just mean you’re just an American champion. It means you stack up internationally as well.”
