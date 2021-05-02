Friday and Saturday marked one of the busiest wrestling weekends of the season. The John Tobin Invitational ran from Friday through Saturday with teams all across the Borough competing at North Pole High School. Ultimately, the home team ended up taking a piece of the big prize.
The North Pole girl’s wrestling team claimed first place overall at the tournament with Ellie Shoemaker claiming the title of outstanding girls wrestler. Wasilla claimed first place in the boys competition with Bradley Keeney taking outstanding wrestler.
There were seven schools competing in the two day tournament. North Pole and Wasilla were joined by Ben Eielson, Hutchison, Valdez, West Valley, and Delta. Lathrop had originally been scheduled to participate but pulled out for reasons unknown.
The Lady Patriots dominated their competition, claiming 70 points scored as a team compared to 14 scored by the second place Hutchison Lady Hawks. West Valley took third place with 11 points, Eielson, Delta, and Valdez all tied for fourth place with 10 points each, and Wasilla finished last with seven points.
In the boys competition, North Pole finished a close second to Wasilla’s 74 points with 58 of their own. They still managed to finish ahead of third place Eielson, who finished with 52 points. West Valley ended in fourth place with 34 points, Hutchison took fifth place with 24 points, and Delta and Valdez each finished with 11 points.
Individually, Eielson’s Adam Jockusch took home first place in the 152 pound category, the lone first place finisher for the Ravens. Seth Briesmeister of Hutchison took home first place in the 189 pound category, the best finish for the Hawks.
Schumaker (112), Macara Kobernuss (125), Dakota Darby (135), Emily Bellant (160), and Megan Parrish (235) all took home first place for the North Pole Lady Patriots. Devon Stolz took home first place in the 125 pound boys category.
Zadock Hawkins of West Valley was the lone member of the Wolfpack to take a first place finish, doing so in the 135 pound category. Valdez’s Jana Allen was the Bucs’ top finisher, taking second place in the 235 pound category. Delta’s Madison Grapengeter finished second in the 135 pound category as the Huskies’ top finisher.
For full results from the John Tobin Invitational, see page B2.
