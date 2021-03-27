The Hutchison Lady Hawks weren’t supposed to be playing in the 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament on Thursday, but due to positive COVID-19 tests on Valdez’s team, there they were. Early on, it looked like they may just take advantage of the opportunity.
Unfortunately, the hot start didn’t last.
After leading early and trailing by just one possession early in the second quarter, Hutchison couldn’t keep the momentum going in the second half as they ultimately fell to Kotzebue by a final score of 58-17.
The Lady Hawks truly did start off strong. Paityn Taylor nailed a pair of free throws to get Hutchison out to a 2-0 start and her 3-pointer later in the quarter put the Lady Hawks out in front 7-4. Kotzebue scored five unanswered points to close the first quarter, however, as Hutchison trailed 9-7 at the end of one.
Keely Silas managed to hit a jump shot early to tie the game up, but Kotzebue scored six unanswered points from there to go up 15-19. Destiny Felix managed to hit a 3-pointer to pull Hutchison back within three, but Kotzebue closed the half on a 7-1 run to go up 23-13 at halftime.
In the second half, it was almost quite literally all Kotzebue. Aside from a layup by Felix, Hutchison was unable to score in the third quarter while Kotzebue caught fire. Kotzebue more than doubled their offensive production in the third quarter alone as they went up 48-15 heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was more of the same as Hutchison again managed just two points in the final quarter. The game moved to a running clock as Kotzebue put up another ten points in the quarter to get the win. Hutchison moved to the consolation game on Friday with the loss.
Taylor and Felix led the Lady Hawks with five points each. Silas (three), Kayla Leu-Clark (two), and Sophia Berg (two) scored the remaining points for Hutchison.
