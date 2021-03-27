The Delta boys basketball team, Hutchison boys basketball team, and Hutchison girls basketball team all got one more chance to play on Friday after all three fell in the 3A state quarterfinals. Unfortunately, all three teams ended up with the same results on Saturday. Let’s take a look:
(Boys) Kotzebue 53, Hutchison 50
If the game ended after three quarters, the Hawks would’ve been in good position. Unfortunately, they’re called quarters for a reason.
Hutchison was outscored by seven in the final quarter of play as they ultimately fell by just three points to Kotzebue 53-50.
The game was a battle throughout as Hutchison found themselves trailing 10-8 after one quarter of play and were down just 24-22 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Hutchison turn the tide as they doubled Kotzebue’s offensive production and took a 34-30 lead heading into the fourth. The two teams exploded on offense in the fourth, but Kotzebue came out on top.
Cormac Keesey led the Hawks with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Tavin Kriska had 11 points.
(Boys) Grace Christian 79, Delta 54
After getting off to a solid start, it was all downhill for the Delta Junction Huskies on Friday morning.
After leading by one after the first quarter, Delta couldn’t keep the offense going the defense disappeared resulting in a lopsided 79-54 loss to Grace Christian in the 3A consolation bracket.
It was a good start for the Huskies as they jumped out to a slim 16-15 lead after just one quarter of play. Then, Grace Christian’s offense exploded while Delta sputtered as GCS outscored the Huskies 24-9 in the second quarter to take a 39-25 lead at the midway point. Things didn’t get any easier in the third quarter for Delta as they were outscored 18-12 before being outscored 22-17 in the fourth in the loss.
Austin Durham led Delta with 15 points.
(Girls) Homer 60, Hutchison 20
The Hutchison Lady Hawks were last-second additions to the 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament after Valdez was forced to drop out due to COVID-19. Still, Hutchison was surely hoping for a better showing than the two games they had.
After falling on Thursday, Hutchison lost by 40 points on Saturday in the consolation bracket to Homer on Friday. The Lady Hawks’ season is now officially over.
The game was never in question as Hutchison fell behind 16-4 after one quarter and 33-11 at halftime. Things didn’t get any easier in the second half as the Lady Hawks continued to stumble as they trailed 45-14 at the end of the third and were outscored 15-6 in the fourth. Paytin Taylor led Hutchison with six points.
