The Hutchison Hawks got off to an inspiring start in the first quarter of their boys basketball game against Valdez on Friday night. Unfortunately for them, great starts don’t always lead to great finishes.
After answering the Buccaneers blow for blow in the first quarter, the Hawks offense went cold and Valdez got red hot. That ultimately led to Valdez collecting a 72-48 win over Hutchison on the evening. Win-loss records were not available for either team.
The first quarter was an exciting back-and-forth affair between the two Region 6-3A teams as Valdez jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Hutchison used a 7-0 run to go up 7-6. The two teams more or less traded baskets the rest of the quarter until Dillon Fowler’s free throw tied the game up at 15-15 near the end of the first quarter.
After that, however, Valdez found their spark while Hutchison’s shooting world went dark. The Buccaneers started the second quarter on a 10-0 run before Josiah Androes-Irvine scored the first points of the quarter for Hutchison four minutes into the quarter.
Ryan Young hit a 3-pointer right after to make the game 25-20 in favor of Valdez, but the Bucs closed the half on an 8-0 run, including a last second layup by junior Dennis Mott to make it 33-20 at the midway point. The second quarter ended up being a pivotal stretch for the Buccaneers.
“I thought we were doing well (in the first quarter) but we gave up too many offensive rebounds and easy putbacks which kept (Hutchison) in the game,” Valdez head coach Davis Cronk said. “The rest of the way I thought our defense was pretty good. We created some turnovers, outscored them in transition, and made some baskets.”
The Hutchison offense woke up after halftime as the two teams traded basket before a layup by Hutchison’s Evan Moss made it 40-28 in favor of Valdez. Valdez’s Bryce Tucker went on an 8-0 by himself from there, however and Valdez ended up with a 52-34 lead after three quarters of play.
It was more of the same in the fourth quarter as Valdez went on an 11-2 run to go up 71-42 late. The Hawks still refused to quit, though, as they closed the game on a 6-1 run to make the score more respectable.
For Hutchison, it was a lights-out shooting night from Young that helped keep them in the game. Young finished with 17 points and four boards for the Hawks. Moss turned in a nice performance as well, putting up 12 points and collecting four boards. Androes-Irvine added eight points and five boards while Cormac Kesey added four points and eight boards.
For Valdez, the offense was outstanding. Mott was unstoppable inside, finishing with 18 points and 15 rebounds, both game highs. Tucker ended up with 15 points, five boards, and two steals for an impressive showing of his own. Aiden McAtee (11 points) and Hunter Matthews (10 points) also reached double-figures in scoring for the Bucs. Fowler finished with nine points and four rebounds, Payton Gage had eight points and four rebounds, and Zachary Rissman added the final point for the Bucs.
Hutchison head coach Bobby Carter acknowledged after the game that the explosive rebounding and putback game of Mott ultimately doomed the Hawks.
“Our plan didn’t work this time,” Carter said. “Last time we fouled him out of the game and we were able to beat them because we got him out early in the third quarter. We got four fouls on him tonight but we couldn’t get that fifth foul.”
