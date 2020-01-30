The Hutchison Hawks swept the Eielson Ravens in Wednesday night’s Aurora Conference doubleheader in the Hutchison High School Gymnasium.
The Hawks boys team sealed the sweep with a 68-49 win, aided by three players with double-digit points.
Deion Frank scored a game-high 19 points, which included a trio of 3-point baskets. Mason Young chipped in 16 points, with 10 in the second half, and Dean Silva added 10 points for Hutchison.
Chris Scott scored 11 points in the third quarter and finished with a team-high 17 points for Eielson, which got 10 points from Christian Bolton.
Earlier Wedneday night, the Hutchison girls team built on a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and defeated Eielson 48-26.
Bri Majors scored 12 points in the first half on the way to a game-high 17 points. Hawks teammate Bridget Charlie contributed 11 points.
Tobias Paige also scored 11 to lead the Ravens.
Weather affects tourney game
Today’s scheduled game between the Lathrop Malemutes and the Kodiak Bears in the West Valley Boys Invitational basketball tournament has been delayed because of travel for Kodiak.
The game was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the West Valley High School gymnasium.
West Valley athletics director Wayne Sawchuk said in an email Wednesday that the Kodiak team was weathered in. The game will be rescheduled with the time an day to be announced.
The game between the Palmer Moose and West Valley Wolfpack, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. today, is still on, Sawchuk said in the email.
The tournament is scheduled through Saturday.
Corrections
North Pole’s Daniel Crutcher was misidentified in an article on Page B1 Wednesday about the Patriots hockey team’s 8-1 win over the Hutchison Hawks on Tuesday night at the UAF Patty Ice Arena.
Also, the Division II Aurora State Hockey Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 6-8 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
