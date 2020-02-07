There are no boys high school volleyball programs in the Fairbanks area.
The fact, however, motivates Hutchison senior Jacob Edgerley, who in the fall will begin a collegiate career with the men’s volleyball team at Cumberland University, an NAIA school in Lebanon, Tennessee.
“I guess it really pushed me because I knew I wanted to do it, and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” the 17-year-old Hutchison senior said. “I was still persistent and when I get there, I want to do well.”
Edgerley, a 5-foot-7 libero, signed a National Letter of Intent with the Phoenix, of the Mid-South Conference, during a ceremony before a large crowd in the Hutchision High School library.
Edgerley sported a Cumblerland jacket with a grey front, red sleeves and black trim and a Cumberland cap with the same color scheme while he signed the NLI at a table while surrounded by his family — mother TimmieSue, father Merrill and sister Talya.
His mother also is the Hutchison athletics director and his sister, also a senior, recently completed her career with the Hutchison girls volleyball team.
Jacob Edgerley decided during his sophomore year at Hutchison that he wanted to play men’s college volleyball. The absence of no boys high school volleyball in the area didn’t deter him.
He first prepared himself by playing with men’s teams in the Fairbanks Volleyball Association’s City League. His mother began shooting of his games to send to college coaches.
He also played for Team Alaska in the 2018 Arctic Winter Games in the Fort Smith and Hay River areas of Northwest Territories. He s playing again for Team Alaska at this year’s AWG on March 15-21 in Whitehorse, Yukon.
“It’s a really good experience. I guess I was kind of new to volleyball then,’’ Edgerly recalled of his first AWG. “I think I’ve definitely improved.”
Edgerley became a team manager, too, for the Hutchison Hawks girls volleyball team. During the 2019 season, Hawks head coach David Halbrooks would work with Edgerly during open gyms and Edgerley would help him as a volunteer assistant coach for the Hutchision junior varsity and varsity teams.
Early in his senior year, Edgerley started contacting college coaches. He narrowed his choices to five colleges — Baldwin Wallace University, of Berea, Ohio; Adrian College, of Adrian, Michigan; Sarah Lawrence College, of Bronxville, New York; Lees-McRae College, of Banner Elk, North Carolina; and Cumberland.
Baldwin Wallace, Sarah Lawrence and Adrian are NCAA Division III programs, and ; Lees-McRae competes at the NCAA Division II level.
One reason Edgerley chose Cumberland was head coach Scott Barbe.
“I liked the environment he built,’’ Edgerley said. “It’s like every gets to try their own positions and every one can try each position.
“He’s really focused on building us, not only athletically but academically.”
Edgerley also was impressed that while Barbe is only in his second season with the Phoenix, he has 20 years of volleyball coaching experience at the high school, club and collegiate levels.
“I think because I didn’t necessarily have a coach for volleyball in high school, I wanted someone who could help lift me up to the college level,’’ he said.
Edgerley plans to major in pre-veterinary biology at Cumberland, and he plans to attend medical school after graduating from there.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.