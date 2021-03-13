The Hutchison boys and girls basketball teams would surely rather be playing in the Aurora Conference Tournament finals against Monroe Catholic, but the huge wins they picked up over Ben Eielson on Friday to make the second place bracket semifinals weren’t a bad consolation.
The boys and girls teams cruised to victories to advance to the second place semis on Saturday morning. They ended the Eielson Ravens’ 2021 season in the process of getting there.
The boys played first and had little trouble achieving victory once the second half started. Ryan Young and Tavin Kirska put on dominant displays, scoring 24 and 21 points respectively.
It wasn’t easy to start, however, as Eielson got out to a 7-3 lead to start the game and the teams were tied near the end of the first before Young’s 3-pointer put Hutchison up 13-10. The Hawks started to take command in the second quarter, going up 35-24 before Brandon Polesky’s buzzer beating 2-pointer made it 35-24 at the break.
The Ravens wouldn’t go down without a fight as they started the second half on a 7-0 run to get within four. Young and Kirska got hot after that, starting with Young’s NBA-range 3-pointer. Kirska later missed a wide open 3-pointer, got his own rebound, went back out beyond the arc and this time got nothing but net. Those shots started and 18-2 run to end the third quarter and go up 53-33.
Eielson did manage an 8-1 run in the fourth, but they still trailed by 20 and never threatened again. Polesky put forth a dominant effort in picking up half his team’s points with 23, but the rest of the team could only manage 23 themselves. Evan Moss also reached double-figures for the Hawks with 11.
“We went out as a team and just gave it our all,” Young said. “The shots came to us and we made them.”
The girls game was never in question, though the strategy to get the win was an interesting one for Hutchison.
The Lady Hawks took the win 47-6 but head coach Bobby Carter opted to keep three of his starters out until 3:09 left in the second quarter. As such, Hutchison led just 7-0 at the end of the first quarter with all seven points coming from Grace Ewan, including a near half-court short as time expired.
Still, even with several reserves playing the bulk of the minutes, Hutchison had little issue. The Lady Ravens didn’t score until 4:15 remained in the second quarter when Kambridge White hit a layup. Even once the post players entered for Hutchison, the Lady Hawks added just four more points before halftime. Still, the lead was 17-2 Hutchison at that point.
Hutchison’s offense picked up a bit in the third quarter as the bigs began playing more minutes. They scored 14 unanswered points before White hit a buzzer beating jumper to make it 31-4 game heading into the fourth.
Things didn’t get closer for the Lady Ravens in the fourth as the Lady Hawks continued to hold strong on defense and increased their lead to get the win. Ewan led the Lady Hawks with 11 points while White scored all six points for Eielson
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.